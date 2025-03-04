Streets of Rage 4 Developer Reveals New Original IP, Absolum

The magic of beat ‘em ups is alive and well, even in a world devoid of it. Today, Dotemu, the publisher behind Streets of Rage 4 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, has revealed its first new original IP with Absolum. Co-developed by Dotemu and Guard Crush Games, which created Streets of Rage 4, the title is a blend of roguelike, RPG, and beat ‘em up gameplay. The project is also being co-developed by Supamonk, who provided the hand-drawn art style and aesthetic that will be seen in-game. Currently, Absolum is expected to release this year for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

The story of Absolum takes place in the now magic-less world of Talamh, where magicians are either imprisoned, enslaved, or killed. You’ll play as four of the resistance fighters battling the Sun King Azra and cheating death itself. Two of the main characters, who you’ll be able to switch between, were revealed in the trailer below: agile swordswoman Galandra and tank dwarf Karl. Through single-player or online/local co-op, you’ll face deadly foes and, as expected in roguelikes like Hades and Dead Cells, you’ll die a lot. However, much like the arcade games of old, it’ll aim to be an addicting and fun-filled experience, all set to a soundtrack composed by Ori and the Blind Forest’s Gareth Coker.

Speaking on behalf of Absolum, CEO of Dotemu Cyrille Imbert released a statement on the project, saying:

“Absolum is Dotemu’s boldest creation yet, standing as our first original IP and a crucial new venture for the future of Dotemu,” said Cyrille Imbert. “Absolum builds on knowledge gained from our previous beat ‘em up collaboration with Guard Crush Games and our publishing work on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, as well as a lifelong passion we share with Guard Crush Games for classic and modern beat ’em up titles. Our ultimate goal is to fundamentally evolve the genre’s potential in a way that’s unique from the traditional brawlers we’ve all come to love, and I knew the team was well suited to accomplish this from the first time I played Absolum.”

As mentioned before, this is the first original IP from Dotemu, as it previously only did established IPs. Still, those products, especially Streets of Rage 4 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, have become hugely successful. Both titles are tributes to the classic beat ’em up genre, though, unlike Absolum, are done with 2D pixelated graphics. Alongside Absolum, this year brings another Dotemu title, Ninja Gaiden Ragebound, which reunites the iconic series with its 2D fast-paced origins. If you loved arcade classics from back in the day, Absolum is sure to scratch that itch and deliver a unique and fun experience.

Absolum is scheduled to arrive this year for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Do you like beat ‘em ups? Are you excited to see more of Absolum? Let us know in the comments below. For all things Absolum, RPGs, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.