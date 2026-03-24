5 Best Relics to Use in Slay the Spire 2

The first Slay the Spire introduced its card-based combat mechanics to the world and quickly became a huge hit. Slay the Spire II entered Early Access in March 2026, and it didn’t take long for the game to become even bigger, flying up the charts to become one of the top ten games played on Steam. That’s significant, seeing as Slay the Spire II hasn’t technically been released, but gamers are all over it nonetheless. Like its predecessor, the game is filled with relics, including plenty of new ones. We looked through the entire list and came up with the five best regardless of deck build or strategy, as they’re excellent no matter how you play, and they’re arranged in no particular order.

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1) Yummy Cookie

Image courtesy of Mega Crit

Most relics have some downside to balance them out, so you might get a great boon, but it only triggers under certain conditions. One of the best you can find, with no downsides, is the Yummy Cookie. This is an Ancient-level relic that’s hard to come by, but when you get the chance, you absolutely should grab it. Upgrading four cards at once can be a game-changer, making a run much easier, and it works with any build. There are plenty of relics that upgrade cards, but most aren’t permanent — the Yummy Cookie is.

2) Byrdpip

Image courtesy of Mega Crit

Byrdpip is an Event-level relic, and once you pick it up, you gain the card Byrd Swoop. On top of that, a little Byrdpip will accompany you on your run, appearing beside you in battle. The Byrd Swoop card costs no energy to play, and it inflicts 14 damage, which can be very helpful early on. It’s one of those cards that you absolutely must upgrade the first chance you get, as it’s a no-energy tank that you can play as many times as it pops up in combat. If it comes up in a run, make sure you get it because Byrdpip is well worth it.

3) Miniature Tent

Image courtesy of Mega Crit

The Miniature Tent is a Shop-tier relic and arguably one of the most beneficial in the game. It allows you to choose any number of options at rest sites. What this means is that, under normal conditions, you can rest (heal) and upgrade a card in your deck. Normally, you’re limited to a single choice, so this is a huge benefit to ensuring your health remains high while your deck is upgraded. Additionally, if you happen to nab the Shovel, which is another game-changing relic, you’ll get a free relic at every rest stop with the Miniature Tent.

4) Razor Tooth

Image courtesy of Mega Crit

The Razor Tooth is a Rare-grade relic that adds a temporary benefit to your cards during combat. Every time that you play an Attack or a Skill, it gets upgraded for the remainder of combat. This can be a huge benefit, especially in boss battles, where you often shuffle and redeal your deck multiple times. As you progress, you’ll see most of your attack and skill cards return with the upgraded stats, making you more powerful the longer that you survive in any combat situation. Some relics add permanent upgrades, but they’re more limited to a smaller number of cards, making the Razor Tooth an excellent one to grab.

5) Toxic Egg

Image courtesy of Mega Crit

The Toxic Egg is a Rare-grade relic that is incredibly powerful, as it upgrades any skills you add to your deck. If you pick it up early in a run, every skill you add from that point is automatically upgraded, and skills are some of the most important cards in Slay the Spire II. While the Toxic Egg is amazing, it’s not alone, as the Frozen Egg does the same with power cards, while the Molten Egg permanently upgrades any new attack cards. Still, given the scope of skills in the game, the Toxic Egg is the best option for most runs.

What’s your must-have relic when you play Slay the Spire II? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!