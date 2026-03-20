Slay the Spire 2 Is Getting Its First Major Update, Here’s What to Expect

Developer Mega Crit has announced that the first major update for Slay the Spire 2 is now available in beta. Since its launch in early access earlier this month, Slay the Spire 2 has absolutely exploded in popularity. Not only has it consistently been one of the five most-played games on Steam throughout March, but it also boasts an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating from players, which is the highest such honor a game can receive on the PC platform. Now, Mega Crit is preparing to push out a substantial patch for the game that will make countless changes at once.

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As of today, Mega Crit has released update version 0.100.00 for Slay the Spire 2 in beta. While the full patch has yet to go live for the actual game, those who want to get a look at what’s to come can opt in to try out the update for themselves. Much of this patch centers around balance tweaks that Mega Crit has made following feedback from players and extends to just about every aspect of Slay the Spire 2.

In terms of new content, Mega Crit says that it has added a “Phobia Mode” to the game to help “mitigate various creepy phobia concerns.” Along with this, new artwork for certain cards has been introduced. While this patch isn’t a huge one when it comes to new additions to Slay the Spire 2, those will surely be coming in the future.

To get a look at everything that will be changing in this Slay the Spire 2 update, you can view the full patch notes below.

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CONTENT:

General:

Added a Deprecated Card placeholder: Status – “Draw 1 card. Remove this from your Deck. Exhaust.” If you have an in-progress run and a card in your deck is removed from the game due to a recent update, it will be replaced with “Deprecated Card”

placeholder: Status – “Draw 1 card. Remove this from your Deck. Exhaust.”

Ironclad:

Reworked Dominate card: Skill – Cost 1 – Uncommon – “Apply 1(2) Vulnerable. Gain 1 Strength for each Vulnerable on the enemy. Exhaust.”

card: Skill – Cost 1 – Uncommon – “Apply 1(2) Vulnerable. Gain 1 Strength for each Vulnerable on the enemy. Exhaust.” Reworked Expect a Fight card: Skill – Cost 2(1) – Uncommon – “Gain [E] for each Attack in your Hand. You cannot gain additional [E] this turn.”

card: Skill – Cost 2(1) – Uncommon – “Gain [E] for each Attack in your Hand. You cannot gain additional [E] this turn.” Reworked Spite card: Cost 0 – Attack – Uncommon – “Deal 5 damage. If you lost HP this turn, hits 2(3) times.”

card: Cost 0 – Attack – Uncommon – “Deal 5 damage. If you lost HP this turn, hits 2(3) times.” Reworked Stoke card: Skill – Cost 1 – Rare – “Exhaust your Hand. Add 1 random (Upgraded) card into your Hand for each card Exhausted.”

Silent:

Reworked Prepared card into Prepare: Skill – Cost 1 – Common – “Discard 2 cards. Next turn, gain 2(3) Energy.”

Regent:

Reworked Glow card: Skill – Cost 1 – Common – “Gain 1(2) Stars. Draw 1 card. Next turn, draw 1 card.”

Colorless Cards:

Reworked Hidden Gem card: Skill – Cost 1 – “A random card in your Draw Pile without Replay gains Replay 2(3).”

Enemies:

Reworked Doormaker . Beware.

. Beware. Reworked Skulking Colony to have a deadlier moveset

Ancients:

Added new Neow blessing: Hefty Tablet -“Choose 1 of 3 Rare cards to add to your Deck. Add 1 Injury to your Deck.”

blessing: -“Choose 1 of 3 Rare cards to add to your Deck. Add 1 Injury to your Deck.” Added new Neow blessing: Neow’s Talisman – “Upgrade 1 of your Strikes and 1 of your Defends.”

BALANCE:

General:

All relics in the shop now cost 25 Gold less

Relics that generate Gold (such as Bowler Hat and Amethyst Aubergine) no longer appear at the Merchant

Gloom Ascension now also affects ? rooms

Power values can no longer stack above 999,999,999

You can no longer acquire epochs in Daily or Custom runs

Certain character stats no longer update in Daily or Custom runs

Ironclad:

Buffed Break card: Energy cost decreased from 2 -> 1 Damage increased from 20(25) -> 20(30)

card: Buffed Cinder card: Damage increased from 17(22) -> 18(24)

card: Damage increased from 17(22) -> 18(24) Buffed Fight Me! card: self-Strength gain from 2(3) -> 3(4)

card: self-Strength gain from 2(3) -> 3(4) Nerfed Forgotten Ritual card: now Exhausts

card: now Exhausts Buffed Hemokinesis card: Damage increased from 14(19) -> 15(20)

card: Damage increased from 14(19) -> 15(20) Buffed Tremble card: Vulnerable increased from 2(3) -> 3(4)

Silent:

Nerfed Anticipate card: Dexterity decreased from 3(5) -> 2(3)

card: Dexterity decreased from 3(5) -> 2(3) Nerfed Corrosive Wave card: Poison decreased from 3(4) -> 2(3)

card: Poison decreased from 3(4) -> 2(3) Nerfed Flick-Flack card: Damage decreased from 7(9) -> 6(8)

card: Damage decreased from 7(9) -> 6(8) Buffed Grand Finale card: Damage increased from 50(60) -> 60(75)

card: Damage increased from 50(60) -> 60(75) Nerfed Pinpoint : Damage decreased from 17(22) -> 15(19)

: Damage decreased from 17(22) -> 15(19) Buffed Skewer card: Damage increased from 7(10) -> 8(11)

card: Damage increased from 7(10) -> 8(11) Nerfed Untouchable card: Block gain decreased from 9(12) -> 7(9)

Regent:

Nerfed Alignment card: Star cost increased from 2 -> 3

Changed BEGONE! card: Now a Skill that no longer deals damage Now creates Minion Strike instead of Minion Dive Bomb

card: Buffed Bundle of Joy card: Energy cost lowered from 2 -> 1

card: Energy cost lowered from 2 -> 1 Changed CHARGE!! card: now creates Minion Dive Bomb cards instead of Minion Strike cards

card: now creates cards instead of cards Buffed Collision Course card: Damage increased from 9(12) -> 11(15)

card: Damage increased from 9(12) -> 11(15) Buffed Gather Light card: Block increased from 7(10) -> 8(11)

card: Block increased from 7(10) -> 8(11) Buffed Heirloom Hammer card: Damage increased from 17(22) -> 20(25)

card: Damage increased from 17(22) -> 20(25) Buffed I Am Invincible card: Block increased from 9(12) -> 10(13)

card: Block increased from 9(12) -> 10(13) Buffed Kingly Kick card: Damage increased from 24(30) -> 27(35)

card: Damage increased from 24(30) -> 27(35) Buffed Kingly Punch card: Base damage increased from 8(8) -> 8(10) Scaling damage increased from 3(5) -> 4(6)

card: Buffed Minion Dive Bomb card: Energy cost decreased from 1 -> 0

card: Energy cost decreased from 1 -> 0 Nerfed Minion Strike card: Damage decreased from 7(10) -> 6(9)

card: Damage decreased from 7(10) -> 6(9) Buffed Parry card: Block increased from 6(9) -> 8(11)

card: Block increased from 6(9) -> 8(11) Buffed Patter card: Block increased from 8(10) -> 9(11)

card: Block increased from 8(10) -> 9(11) Buffed Solar Strike card: damage increased from 8(9) -> 9(10)

card: damage increased from 8(9) -> 9(10) Buffed Spoils of Battle card: Forge increased from 10(15) -> 12(17)

card: Forge increased from 10(15) -> 12(17) Nerfed Void Form card: Is now Ethereal Upgrade changed from +1 card -> losing Ethereal

card: Buffed Wrought in War card: Forge increased from 5(7) -> 7(9)

Necrobinder:

Nerfed Banshee’s Cry card: Cost increased from 6 -> 9(7) Upgrade no longer increases damage

card: Nerfed Borrowed Time card: Self-Doom increased from 3(3) -> 6(3) Energy gain no longer increases on Upgrade

card: Nerfed Capture Spirit card: HP loss decreased from 3(4) -> 2(3) Souls generated decreased from 3(4) -> 2(3)

card: Buffed Danse Macabre card: Block increased from 3(4) -> 4(6)

card: Block increased from 3(4) -> 4(6) Buffed Debilitate card: Damage increased from 7(9) -> 10(12)

card: Damage increased from 7(9) -> 10(12) Changed Defy card: upgrade no longer increases Weak, but increases Block by +3 instead of +1

card: upgrade no longer increases Weak, but increases Block by +3 instead of +1 Nerfed Dirge card: now Exhausts

card: now Exhausts Changed Grave Warden card: upgrade changed from 8(10) Block -> 8(11) Block and no longer upgrades the Soul

card: upgrade changed from 8(10) Block -> 8(11) Block and no longer upgrades the Soul Buffed Sculpting Strike card: Damage increased from 8(11) -> 9(12)

card: Damage increased from 8(11) -> 9(12) Nerfed Seance card: Cost increased from 0 -> 1(0) Upgrade no longer makes a Soul+

card:

Defect:

Nerfed Hotfix card: Now has Exhaust Upgrade now removes Exhaust instead of increasing Focus

card: Buffed Rocket Punch card: cost reduction effect now lasts until it is played, instead of just until the end of the turn

Colorless Cards:

Buffed Seeker Strike card: Damage increased from 6(9) -> 9(12)

card: Damage increased from 6(9) -> 9(12) Changed Discovery card: “It costs 0 [E] this turn.” -> “It’s free to play this turn.” This means that, if the card it generates has a Star cost, this cost is now also reduced to 0 this turn

card: “It costs 0 [E] this turn.” -> “It’s free to play this turn.” Buffed Eternal Armor card: Plating increased from 7(9) -> 9(12)

card: Plating increased from 7(9) -> 9(12) Changed Hidden Gem card: can no longer be generated in combat by effects like Skill Potion

card: can no longer be generated in combat by effects like Skill Potion Changed Production card: upgrade changed from losing Exhaust -> +1 additional Energy

Potions & Relics:

Buffed Amethyst Aubergine relic: Gold gain increased from 10 -> 15

relic: Gold gain increased from 10 -> 15 Buffed Book of Five Rings relic: healing increased from 15 -> 20

relic: healing increased from 15 -> 20 Buffed Bowler Hat relic: Gold gain increased from 20% -> 25%

relic: Gold gain increased from 20% -> 25% Buffed Permafrost relic: Block gain increased from 6 -> 7

relic: Block gain increased from 6 -> 7 Buffed Planisphere relic: HP gain increased from 4 -> 5

relic: HP gain increased from 4 -> 5 Buffed Stone Cracker relic: now works in ALL combats but only upgrades 2 cards

Enemies:

Nerfed Bygone Effigy : Damage decreased from 15(17) -> 13(15) (still attacks with 10 Strength)

: Damage decreased from 15(17) -> 13(15) (still attacks with 10 Strength) Buffed Byrdonis : Swoop attack damage increased from 16(18) -> 17(19)

: Swoop attack damage increased from 16(18) -> 17(19) Changed Calcified Cultist + Toadpole encounter: now Calcified Cultist + Seapunk

encounter: now Buffed Rocket Claw : Charge Up move Strength gain now scales with Ascension from 2(2) -> 2(3) HP increased from 189(199) -> 199(209) Rage power Strength buffed from 5 -> 6

: Buffed Crusher Claw : Adapt move Strength gain now scales with Ascension from 2(2) -> 2(3) HP increased from 199(209) -> 209(219) Rage power Strength buffed from 5 -> 6

: Nerfed Decimillipede : HP decreased from 42(48)-48(56) to 40(46) – 46(52)

: HP decreased from 42(48)-48(56) to 40(46) – 46(52) Nerfed Fabricator : HP value of all bots decreased by 5

: HP value of all bots decreased by 5 Changed the Tunneler normal encounter: the Bowlbug is now replaced by a Chomper that gives Dazed status cards on turn 1

normal encounter: the is now replaced by a that gives Dazed status cards on turn 1 Nerfed Living Fog encounter: Gas Bomb HP decreased from 10(12) -> 7(8)

encounter: HP decreased from 10(12) -> 7(8) Buffed The Lost and The Forgotten encounter: Stat stealing now scales with Ascension; increased from 2 -> 3 of their respective stat at A9 The Forgotten now deals an additional point of damage for every Dexterity it has

encounter: Changed Nibbit : now properly scales with Ascension Hiss move now scales from 2 -> 3 Strength on A9 Slice move damage now scales from 6 -> 7 on A9 Slice move Block now scales from 5 -> 6 on A8

: now properly scales with Ascension Nerfed Phantasmal Gardeners : HP decreased from 28(29)-32(33) -> 26(27)-31(32)

: HP decreased from 28(29)-32(33) -> 26(27)-31(32) Buffed Seapunk : Sea Kick move damage increased from 11(12) -> 11(13)

: Sea Kick move damage increased from 11(12) -> 11(13) Nerfed Terror Eel : Crash damage now scales from 17(19) -> 16(18) Thrash Vigor now scales from 7 -> 6

: Changed Test Subject: Phase 2 no longer has the Pounce move, instead will repeat Multi Claw move every turn

Ancients:

Buffed Neow’s Fury card: the number of cards returned to your hand now upgrades from 2 -> 3

card: the number of cards returned to your hand now upgrades from 2 -> 3 Nerfed Neow’s Leafy Poultice relic: blessing’s max HP loss increased from 10 -> 12

relic: blessing’s max HP loss increased from 10 -> 12 Nerfed Neow’s Precarious Shears relic: blessing’s self-damage increased from 13 -> 16

relic: blessing’s self-damage increased from 13 -> 16 Changed Tanx’s Tri-Boomerang relic: Instinct enchantment no longer reduces cost, instead doubles damage on enchanted Attacks

relic: Instinct enchantment no longer reduces cost, instead doubles damage on enchanted Attacks Changed Vakuu’s Preserved Fog relic: Cards removed decreased from 5 -> 3 Folly curse is now Ethereal

relic:

Events:

Changed Dense Vegetation event: Trudge On option is now “Lose 8 HP. Gain 61-99 Gold.”

event: Trudge On option is now “Lose 8 HP. Gain 61-99 Gold.” Changed Endless Conveyor event: Can no longer spawn unless all players have at least 120 Gold (up from 105) “Grab off the Belt” option cost increased from 35 -> 40 Gold

event: Changed Grave of the Forgotten event: can no longer spawn unless every player has a card with Exhaust in their deck

event: can no longer spawn unless every player has a card with Exhaust in their deck Changed Morphic Grove event: Can no longer spawn unless all players have at least 2 transformable cards in their decks Group option now costs ALL of the player’s gold In multiplayer, is now a collaborative event

event: Changed Spirit Grafter event: Rejection option is now “Lose 10 HP. Upgrade a card.”

event: Rejection option is now “Lose 10 HP. Upgrade a card.” Changed The Round Tea Party event: can no longer spawn unless all players have at least 12 HP

Multiplayer:

Nerfed Beacon of Hope card: can no longer be stacked

card: can no longer be stacked Nerfed Believe in You card: Energy decreased from 3(4)-> 2(3)

card: Energy decreased from 3(4)-> 2(3) Nerfed Huddle Up card: now Exhausts

ART:

Infection affliction card overlay is no longer animated when Phobia Mode is turned on

Added alternate Phobia Mode visuals for: Hive backgrounds The Insatiable Phrog Parasite Wrigglers Terror Eel Entomancer

Added portrait for the following cards: Gang Up Seeker Strike Spinner Volley Knockdown Lift

Updated asset for Kifuda relic

relic Added asset for No Energy Gain power

Added animation for Ovicopter buff

buff Added placeholder sketches for the following relics: Neow’s Talisman Hefty Tablet



USER INTERFACE & EXPERIENCE:

Added Phobia Mode tickbox in the Settings

You can now skip relics received at treasure chests

Added disclaimers for Daily and Custom runs that you cannot unlock Epochs and Achievements with them anymore

Added icon in top bar if player is unable to obtain epochs, achievements in a run

Hovering over the character icon now explains if you cant get achievements or epochs

Added a way to disable map drawings in multiplayer

The invite button now uses a hotkey on controller instead of manual navigation

WRITING:

Huddle Up card now says “ALL players” instead of “ALL allies”

card now says “ALL players” instead of “ALL allies” Improved wording clarity for Bombardment and Howl from Beyond cards

and cards The descriptions for Fairy in a Bottle potion and Lizard Tail relic now specify that they trigger specifically when you reach 0 HP, rather than when you die in any manner

potion and relic now specify that they trigger specifically when you reach 0 HP, rather than when you die in any manner The Insatiable boss’s Sandpit power is now worded more clearly on the turn that it will eat you

LOCALIZATION:

Updated translations for various languages

Updated Korean text spacing to be a little bit closer

The “Fight” message in multiplayer treasure room is now translatable

BUG FIXES:

General:

Fixed rare Fatal Error when syncing Steam cloud saves

Fixed rare bug where save could be reset

Fixed exploit where players could controller navigate to card grid when the upgrade/remove/enchant/transform preview screen is open

Fixed a crash that could occur when triggering the thin slice visual effect

Fixed crashes related to screen transitions, logo animation, and creature deaths

Fixed an issue when viewing the text of a card or power which has numerical values (damage, block, etc.) that have grown very large

Fixed an issue where, if you saved and quit after winning a combat that rewards a predetermined relic, the relic reward would be randomized when continuing the run later

Fixed an issue where, when a player would view their deck with “View Upgrades” enabled, changing the sort order would cause the screen to break

Fixed softlock when card selection screen would show 0 options

Fixed an issue with Call of the Void card’s hovertips when playing in Castilian Spanish

Regent

The Regent’s character select screen now properly displays all constellations among the stars in the background

Defect:

Fixed softlock when trying to transform Rip and Tear card

Ancients:

Fixed card prompts auto-selecting without player input after a run with Vakuu’s Whispering Earring relic

relic Fixed softlock when Vakuu’s Whispering Earring relic would auto-play Hand Trick card with 2+ eligible Skills

Events:

Fixed missing Eternal hovertip when showing card preview for Greed curse in Sunken Treasury event

Multiplayer: