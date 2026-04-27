5 Underrated Fantasy RPGs That You’ve Never Heard Of

There are so many incredible fantasy RPGs out there for you to play, but I’d hazard a guess you’ve played most of them. From The Witcher 3 to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, the better-known and admittedly phenomenal fantasy RPGs are well and truly tried and tested by this point, and people are likely looking for something a little less well-trodden. Fortunately, there is a plethora of underrated RPGs that I’d wager most people haven’t heard of (brownie points to you if you have), as they have faded into obscurity for one reason or another.

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Fortunately, these underappreciated titles are just as good as all the obvious must-play fantasy RPGs, if not better. With a range of titles ranging from indie to older games by legendary developers, these fantasy RPGs encapsulate everything you love about the genre. If you’re looking for sprawling worlds, detailed worldbuilding, great stories, fun combat, and a plethora of skills to unlock and upgrade, then these are undeniably the games for you. That is, of course, if you’re willing to add several more 100+ hour-long RPGs to your never-ending backlog.

5. The Inquisitor

Image Courtesy of The Dust S.A.

I can completely understand why The Inquisitor is such an underrated fantasy RPG. This is an extremely ambitious open-world detective fantasy RPG that is clearly extended far beyond what its budget likely accommodates. Its visuals range from inspired and astonishingly beautiful to feeling like a muddy PS2 title, its gameplay can feel janky at times, and its open world can sometimes feel too big. However, that all being said, it is exactly as a result of The Inquisitor’s grand ambitions that it is such an incredibly worthwhile fantasy RPG experience.

In many ways, The Inquisitor feels like a budget version of The Witcher 3; its grimy open-world town evokes the scale and immersion of Novigrad, and its excellent writing and compelling narrative often surpass CD Projekt Red’s masterpiece. While its flaws are undeniably numerous, its short length ensures it never overstays its welcome, and its choice-driven story keeps things interesting throughout. If you’re looking for a mystery-focused game with fascinating worldbuilding centred on an extremely dark alternative history, then The Inquisitor, warts and all, is the ideal underrated fantasy RPG for you.

4. Gedonia

Image Courtesy of Kazakov Oleg

Gedonia is exactly the game you imagine when told an indie developer is trying their hand at creating the next Skyrim or The Witcher 3. It isn’t perfect, far from it, but within the limitations developer Kazakov Oleg is working with, Gedonia manages to encapsulate everything we love about those aforementioned legendary fantasy RPGs and then some. It has a sprawling world to explore, a plethora of potential character builds, numerous ways to approach its myriad of quests, and all the other RPG trappings you’ve come to expect.

Sure, certain aspects of its design are undeniably janky, but where it counts, Gedonia delivers. I often harp on about games that ape the Elder Scrolls formula to varying degrees of success, and I truly believe that Gedonia firmly ranks high among them. It has a sequel that, at the time of writing, is in Early Access. That appears to be striving for even grander heights, something I have no doubt the developer will achieve. However, if you’re looking for a huge open-world fantasy RPG that’s cheap and cheerful, then Gedonia is absolutely the right choice for you.

3. The Knightling

Image Courtesy of Twirlbound

The Knightling was easily 2025’s most overlooked open-world game, a game so perfectly executed that I was genuinely surprised it didn’t garner more buzz. Combining platforming that even Mario would envy with action-packed combat and a small but immensely detailed open world with varied biomes, The Knightling is a delightful fantasy RPG with a lot to offer, despite its relatively short length. Each of its four distinct regions introduces new mechanics that keep the experience fresh throughout and test your platforming skills, puzzle-solving abilities, and battle efficiency.

There’s a real joy to be found in The Knightling’s whimsical fantasy world, its vibrant color palette, striking art direction, and varied vertical topography inviting you to explore every crevice of its immersive landscapes. While exploration is undeniably what The Knightling does best, its suite of upgrades makes progression feel meaningful, as do the several collectibles and unlockables scattered across its world. If you want a fantasy RPG you can beat in a weekend, or simply one that embraces the quirky side of fantasy so rarely seen these days, then I cannot recommend The Knightling enough.

2. Outward

Image Courtesy of Nine Dot Studios

Outward is like no other fantasy RPG I’ve ever played. It takes the concept of removing guardrails and any mechanics that would be considered holding the player’s hand to the extreme. You’re given a vague objective, more or less thrown out of the starting town and your home, and given free rein to explore the game’s interconnected open worlds. It is a vast, challenging, and occasionally punishing RPG that explores the idea of how someone with no training and no special abilities would really survive in a fantasy world.

I love Outward for just how unapologetically grounded it is. Everything requires effort, including casting spells, which is an extremely involved process. However, while that may sound arduous, it really works here. Outward is interested in making you invested and immersed, and it achieves that by having you fully engage with every system available at your disposal. What makes it all the more compelling is that it is playable with a friend, both online and in split-screen co-op, the latter of which barely any other open-world fantasy RPGs offer. With Outward’s highly-anticipated sequel proving to be one of 2026’s best open-world RPGs, now is the best time to jump into this hugely underrated fantasy masterpiece.

1. Divinity 2: Ego Draconis

Image Courtesy of Larian Studios

Before Baldur’s Gate 3 and the Divinity: Original Sin series, Larian Studios created one of the most unique yet ultimately underrated fantasy RPGs ever made: Divinity 2: Ego Draconis. This isn’t an isometric CRPG like those aforementioned masterpieces, but rather a third-person action title in which you can transform into a dragon and destroy everything in your path. Packed with so much dialogue you’ll wonder if you accidentally picked up the visual novel version as well as a suite of compelling RPG elements, great quest design, stunning environments that mostly hold up today, Divinity 2: Ego Draconis is like nothing you’ll have ever played before.

Having been re-released on Steam with all the DLC included as well as a handful of extra modes and goodies, Divinity 2: Ego Draconis is thankfully still accessible today. I wish Larian still made games like this, as the likes of Baldur’s Gate 3 and Divinity: Original Sin, as great as they are, simply cannot accommodate the ambitious action that Ego Draconis delivered. This was a great game when it was released on the Xbox 360, and it remains a true classic of its genre. If you want a AAA feeling underrated fantasy RPG from a legendary studio, then look no further than the wonderful Divinity 2: Ego Draconis.

What underrated fantasy RPGs would you recommend? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!