New Capcom Game in Series Not Seen in 10 Years Potentially Leaked

A new Capcom game in a series that has not received a brand new installment in 10 years has potentially leaked. Between Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata, and Monster Hunter Stories 3, 2026 has been the year of Capcom. The Japanese games maker has definitely been the best developer/publisher of 2026. And there is a strong case to make that it has been the best developer/publisher of this entire console generation. Not only is it releasing high-quality games, but regularly releasing them. And it’s doing this with both established IP and with new IP.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Capcom is creating new IP, like the aforementioned Pragamta, the cornerstone of its strategy is deeply investing in its established and nostalgic IP. It’s mostly gone about this using Resident Evil and Monster Hunter, which have been great, but it has left several IPs dormant. One of these series is Dead Rising, which, outside a remaster in 2024, has been dormant since 2016. 2016 is the last time we got a brand new game, with that brand new installment being Dead Rising 4. That said, the remaster seems to indicate an interest in reviving the series, as does a new development.

20th Anniversary

As you may know, 2026 is the 20th anniversary of the series. More specifically, August 8 is the 20th anniversary of when the first game was released for Xbox 360. To this end, if there was a time to do something with the franchise — something new — now would be a good time. And amid this speculation, Capcom has announced new merch for the game featuring Frank West. This in itself isn’t that interesting, but the fact that Frank West sports a new haircut and a new hat in it is. As you can see in the image below, the merch — a plushie — is poised to go on sale on July 31. Perhaps we will see an announcement of a new game around this time.

What’s working against a revival of the series is the fact that the studio responsible for it, Capcom Vancouver, no longer exists. This means Capcom would likely have to contract out, which it can do, but seldom does. Meanwhile, its various studios are all accounted for, as far as we know, and accounted for with, quite frankly, more important stuff.

Even if this new merch isn’t related to a new game, it does confirm that Capcom has not forgotten about the IP and still somewhat sees it as a part of its portfolio. To this end, Capcom recently listed it as one of its “leading brands.” It also lists Devil May Cry in this, though, which it hasn’t done anything with in years either.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.