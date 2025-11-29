4 Upcoming Fighting Games That Could Change the Genre in 2026

The fighting-game genre is heading toward one of its most transformative years in recent memory. After decades defined by arcade titans, esports staples, and cyclical resurgences, developers are once again pushing boundaries in animation, accessibility, and competitive depth. The recent influx of games like Street Fighter 6, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Rivals of Aether 2, and Fatal Fury: City of Wolves has been refreshing and has expanded the audience significantly, thanks to rollback netcode, advanced animations, and smarter onboarding tools.

From casual fans to FGC veterans, anticipation for the next era of fighting games is already running high. 2026 is shaping up to be a turning point as an unusually stacked year in which creativity, nostalgia, and bold experimentation collide. Four standout titles look particularly poised to shift the genre’s trajectory as some of the strongest lineups the fighting-game community has seen in decades.

4) Spine

image courtesy of nekki

Spine is one of the most visually striking action-focused fighters on the horizon, blending cinematic animation with tight, timing-based combat. While not a traditional 1v1 arena fighter, it borrows from the DNA of Sifu and character-action games, infusing them with mechanics that could reshape the future of hybrid fighting experiences. It embraces a cyberpunk aesthetic and stands out among fighting games with its emphasis on gun fu through its protagonist, rebellious street artist Redline.

Instead of being confined to a 2D or 3D arena, Spine delivers action that feels like an action blockbuster thanks to its special combat camera. This makes the beat ’em up action all the more raw and gritty. Players will combine hard-hitting martial arts with rapid gunfire, creating a unique combat flow much like Sifu did when it was first released. The atmosphere and narrative are the perfect backdrops for the fast-paced and tight action, and will draw players into an adrenaline-filled experience.

Every dodge, counter, or combo chain flows into the next with choreography that mirrors action cinema more than traditional fighters. Why does it matter? Because Spine has the potential to influence mainstream expectations of fluid, reactive combat. If it delivers on its promise, it could inspire more developers to blend storytelling, animation innovation, and skill-driven martial-arts gameplay in ways that transcend fighting games. Think of it less as a challenger to Street Fighter, though adding multiplayer would be an incredible move) and more as a blueprint for new subgenres, something the FGC needs if it is to stay relevant.

3) Invicible VS

image courtesy of quarter up

Superhero fighters aren’t new, but a game leveraging Invincible, one of the most popular animated series in recent years, instantly gives Invincible VS a unique momentum. The world of Invincible is famously brutal, colorful, and character-driven: perfect raw material for a fighting game overflowing with dramatic supers, destructive environments, and striking visual flourishes. And true to the comics and animation, the upcoming fighting game embraces its brutal nature in 3v3 superhero combat that hasn’t been seen since Injustice 2.

Invincible VS features fan-favorite characters like Omni Man, Invincible, Atom Eve, and Battle Beast across various game modes and iconic locations. It features everything you want in a 2D fighter: fast combat, devastating combos, and flashy super moves. But what makes the game so important for the FGC is its license and potential. Games based on popular IPs are a great way to bring more players into the community, especially considering how niche fighting games are. But it also brings more attention to team-based fighters at a time when the subgenre is picking up.

Invincible VS is the debut title from Quarter Up, a studio formed by veterans of the FGC and Killer Instinct team. The reception from early previews is positive, and the developers have been vocal about sharing the game and listening to feedback. If Quarter Up can nail the fundamentals and include reliable online and easy onboarding, Invincible VS could be a breakout hit of 2026.

2) Virtua Fighter 6

image courtesy of sega

Virtua Fighter 6 is widely expected to revolutionize both 3D fighters and the fighting game genre as a whole. We don’t know much, but developer Ryu Ga Gotoku, the studio behind the hit Yakuza/Like a Dragon series, has shown extremely promising gameplay and visuals. As the forefather of modern 3D fighters, Virtua Fighter has long been a technical, movement-driven, competition-first franchise known for rewarding pure fundamentals like footsies, spacing, and frame mastery.

The series has been dormant for over a decade, aside from remasters, and its return would be nothing short of game-changing. Sega has repeatedly emphasized interest in reviving legacy franchises, and leaks, internal documents, and developer comments have fueled optimism that VF6 is coming sooner rather than later. Its potential impact? Massive. With Tekken 8 pushing boundaries in explosive offense and Street Fighter 6 redefining accessibility, Virtua Fighter 6 could reintroduce a more grounded, purist 3D style, balancing out a genre that’s become flashier and faster over time.

A new entry, built with modern rollback netcode, could become a new benchmark for competitive depth. The series has always rewarded skill in ways other fighting games aspire to. We’ve had confirmations of returning characters like Akira, and new fighters like Stella, and Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku have even teased a story mode. If Virtua Fighter 6 succeeds in its lofty goals, it may be one of the biggest moments in fighting-game history.

1) Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

Image courtesy of Arc System Works and Marvel Games

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls may be the single most promising fighting game currently targeting 2026. With Marvel’s IP, the talent of Arc System Works, and the backing of Sony, this PlayStation 5 title could easily be one of the biggest games of 2026, even outside of the fighting game genre. With its character roster potential and one of the largest fanbases, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls could redefine genre accessibility and take off as Marvel Rivals did.

The confirmed characters and gameplay already showcase a diverse fighting game that appeals to both casual and hardcore players. With the game’s autocombo system, reminiscent of Street Fighter 6’s Modern Controls, getting into the game will be easy for newcomers and those who struggle with long combo inputs. It is poised to combine balance, spectacle, and streamlined mechanics that could shape the future of the FGC. If Marvel Tokon pulls this off, it could become a monster hit that reaches casual fans, long-time FGC players, and even players who have never touched a fighter before.

One potential problem that Marvel Tokon is sidestepping is having to choose a character. With such a diverse roster potential, selecting just one character is near impossible. But players can select four characters to use in battle, even if three of them only provide support. This team-building roster lets players create their dream superhero line-up, but also allows for an incredible amount of combo potential. Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls may be easy to pick up, but there will likely be a high skill ceiling for those who want to play at the top level.

