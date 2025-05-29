Street Fighter 6 Celebrates Anniversary With Free Rewards

Street Fighter 6 players will be receiving free items to celebrate the game’s 2nd anniversary. Additionally, Capcom will be hosting in-game events to celebrate its two-year milestone further. Players can look forward to these events and the in-game items starting on June 2nd. Not much longer after this, Elena will be added to the game, completing the Season 2 character additions and preparing players for Season 3.

The 2nd anniversary of Street Fighter 6 rewards players with free items, though these have not been shown. Typically, these items consist of commemorative items like titles, avatar gear, and other accessories. It remains to be seen what the items will be and how many players will get. The hype for Street Fighter 6 is at an all time high with the Overwatch 2 and Monster Hunter Wilds collabs which aligns with this milestone.

Street Fighter 6 is celebrating its 2nd anniversary on June 2! 🎉



We're giving everyone some commemorative items next week in gratitude for all the support.



We've also got a bunch of events lined up.

① 2nd Anniversary Extreme Battle Tournament

② 2nd Anniversary Drive Ticket… pic.twitter.com/GOk3hT8P4H — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) May 29, 2025

In addition to the free items, Street Fighter 6 will begin holding events in-game. So far, these include a 2nd Anniversary Extreme Battle Tournament, 2nd Anniversary Drive Ticket Rush, 2nd Anniversary Challenge Master, 2nd Anniversary Shop Sale, and a mystery event. Players will learn more about these events when they go live.

Finally, Capcom is holding the 2nd Street Fighter Art Contest New Challenger Edition. One piece of art, created and submitted by the community, will be selected for each character, including Elena. The winning pieces will be added as Challenger screens in the game and gifted to all players. Winning entries will then be featured in the Battle Hub where players can vote on their favorites. Those who win the Art Contest will also receive a special player title.

Street Fighter 6 has proven to be very popular, especially following the rocky launch of Street Fighter 5. Season 3 will be starting soon, and players can look forward to new characters and more.