Hades 2 Mod Reverts the Game Back to Hades 1

Ever since it entered Early Access, Hades 2 has been subject to plenty of mods, but one has quickly gained incredible appeal, enough to even grab the attention of the game’s developer. Supergiant Games has shared the mod “Zagreus’ Journey,” developed by user NikkelM and meant to take players back to the original Hades in a variety of ways. With the mod entering its 1.0 version, fans of the game who have nostalgia for the original godlike roguelike might want to see what this mod project has to offer.

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The console release of to the game, expanding its core gameplay to give players more options throughout their roguelike runs. This reflects the multiple additions to the originals Hades, which already went through a number of huge iterations throughout its time in Early Access. The quality of this mod for Hades 2 works in tandem with the game’s latest changes, with a level of polish that had some fans believing it was official content.

Hades 2 Mod Allows Players To Access Almost All Of The Original Hades

Marketed without any AI for voices, music, or art, the “Zagreus’ Journey” mod allows player to access all of the first Hades within Hades 2, with an astounding level of refinement. This mod lets you control Melinoe through Zagreus’ journey to escape the Underworld, returning to old locations and revisiting former enemies and bosses the son of Hades once faced. Areas like Tartarus, Styx, Elysium, and more were seen in the mod’s surprisingly detailed trailer, implying that almost every region in the first Hades will become available once again.

Players can bring all of their upgrades and other equipment from the Crossroads into the Underworld, including content that wasn’t in Hades before. The skills and weapons exclusive to Melinoe will also be available, making the journey through the original Hades landscapes somewhat more approachable than they were. At the same time, the bosses of Hades vary enough from the biggest foes in Hades 2 to provide their own challenges, almost creating a new route similar to how the path to Olympus is unlocked.

The gameplay of Hades 2 has even been expanded within this mod, adding new systems for players to explore. This mod adds new cosmetics to the Crossroads, new Prophecies for the Fated List, and extra Testaments for multiple added bosses. At the same time, Melinoe gains access to new Incantations, creating new modifiers based on the items and recipes she finds in the returning biomes. Players even get to explore a new story, which sees Melinoe go through Zagreus’ journey from Hades, with the character joining her along for the ride.

New NPC Encounters Are Combined With Familiar Enemies, Regions, & Bosses From The First Game

One of the best expansions to this Hades 2 mod is the return of classic characters from Hades who didn’t get a larger role in the sequel. Figures like Orpheus, Megaera, and more come back, with several offering classic Boons in addition to the new ones in Hades 2. Some characters even gain new Boons to offer Melinoe, helping you refine your runs in the nostalgic environment as you revisit events from Zagreus’ memory.

Connections and conversations with old characters helps expand the story of Hades 2 through this mod, giving Melinoe opportunities to meet NPCs from past adventures. Considering that this was an exciting point of Hades 2 with Melinoe meeting her family again, this adds layers of narrative creativity that acts very close to content Supergiant Games would make. Speaking of the developers of Hades 2, many aspects of this mod have come to their attention, earning high levels of praise for the seamless nature of this fan project.

Developers Of Hades 2 Have Expressed Admiration For The 1.0 Version Of This Impressive Mod

Supergiant Games has stated that they are “blown away by this user-created mod,” expressing approval and even sharing the trailer for Zagreus’ Journey on their X account. This is a far cry from some other companies, who might have struck down the mod through copyright if they were a certain high-end gaming development group. Supergiant’s support has helped promote the mod substantially, putting it on many players’ must-try lists for its 1.0 release.

As one of the best rougelikes of recent years, this mod not only plays into the strengths of Supergiant’s massive hit, but also combines it with the great success of the past title. By essentially having two games in one, players can use the Zagreus’ Journey mod to expand their Hades 2 experience, going back to the high points that made them love the first Hades originally.

Will you be trying this Hades 2 mod to go back to Hades? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!