Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: The Fate of Atlantis Episode 2 Arriving Soon

It has been just over a month since the first episode in The Fate of Atlantis DLC for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey was released, and players have been jumping in to discover all sorts of things ever since. Now that fans have had plenty of time to explore Elysium and uncover some rather intriguing secrets, it is just about that time to hop into what is next. That said, Ubisoft has officially announced when exactly players will be able to get their hands on the upcoming second episode of The Fate of Atlantis DLC, which is set to arrive in just a couple of weeks.

Taking to Twitter, Ubisoft shared the glorious information that a bounty of players have been waiting for. According to them, the second episode of The Fate of Atlantis, which is called Torment of Hades, is set to arrive on June 4th. Accompanying the info that Ubisoft disclosed about the title and release date is a gif that is sure to get players excited. Unfortunately, there were not a ton of details included in the tweet.

We’re excited to announce that The Fate of Atlantis – Torment of Hades will be available on June 4. Save the date! #AssassinsCreedOdyssey pic.twitter.com/t0p2Rgvx2O — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) May 24, 2019

For a little more on The Fate of Atlantis DLC for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey:

“Venture into the fabled realms of Greek mythology to discover your hero’s true power and unravel the mysteries of the First Civilization. Explore three new worlds from Greek mythology – Elysium, the Underworld, and Atlantis! Face legendary trials and encounter the gods themselves, including Persephone, Hades, Poseidon, and more! Delve deeper into Assassin’s Creed lore and uncover the mysterious power of the First Civilization.”

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more about the game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“All in all, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a game changer for the franchise. Visually, narratively, historically – there isn’t a single thing I would want to change. Maybe my inner Dragon Age lover would have loved to be able to customize the look of my Kassandra, but that’s a silly little ‘What If’ and in no way damped my enjoyment.

“The story was thrilling, heartbreaking at times, and progressive in a way that kept me engaged. Dynamic, immersive, and filled with choice, consequence, and the tumultuous tale of human love, loss, and lessons learned.

“It’s the game that Assassin’s Creed fans deserve as well as a truly charming experience for those gamers just coming in.”

