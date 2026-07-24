5 Important Questions Kingdom Hearts 4 Must Answer

Kingdom Hearts 4 doesn’t have a release date, but it has had a few trailers, enticing fans with exciting new updates. However, the crux of the series is its sweeping story, told over the course of several mainline games and a heaping handful of spin-offs. KH4 is set to kick off the “Lost Master” arc, which means plenty of new questions are going to be introduced, but a few are lingering from the first arc, as well as the early trailers developer Square Enix has dropped. Here are five questions Kingdom Hearts 4 absolutely must address.

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5) Who Is Subject X?

Subject X was introduced in Kingdom Hearts 3, though you might have missed it if you didn’t read through the Secret Reports. Through those files, we learn that she is a young girl who was experimented on by Xehanort, who believes she may come from a different period in time. However, the notes are incredibly vague, giving limited hints about the identity of Subject X.

At one point, fans speculated that it might be Ava, one of the foretellers. Director Tetsuya Nomura officially shut that rumor down. Other fans believe it might be Strelitzia or Skuld because they are the other two characters in Kingdom Hearts X. However, Strelitzia is less likely considering Darkness killed her during Kingdom Hearts X. That said, it does appear that she’s back in the mix since she seemingly popped up in the KH4 trailer. It’s possible Skuld could be Subject X, but we’ll have to see what Nomura and his team dream up for Kingdom Hearts 4. One way or the other, fans need more answers about this mysterious character.

4) What’s In The Black Box?

Kingdom Hearts fans have been asking this question for a few years. The Black Box was first introduced in Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover, an hour-long animated movie that was included with Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue. That film tells the story of the Foretellers and shows the box being passed through various hands over the last several centuries.

Since then, we’ve seen it pop back up in Kingdom Hearts 3, where Maleficent and Pete are looking for the box. It turns out, Luxu had it the entire time, but was able to resist opening it. That takes some willpower, but it’s also classic Kingdom Hearts. The series loves to push questions down the road to keep fans coming back for more. Hopefully, we finally learn about why that box is so important, especially as the new arc looks to incorporate more Foreteller lore, which I’ll get to shortly.

3) Who Is The Lost Master?

As mentioned in the intro, Kingdom Hearts 4 is the start of the “Lost Master” arc. So, who exactly is The Lost Master? Well, we don’t know much. The first Kingdom Hearts arc, known as the Dark Seeker Saga, was largely concerned with stopping Xehanort. Most of the loose ends around the antagonist have now been tied up, and the two bridge games (the Re Mind DLC and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory) have started to drop breadcrumbs about the series future.

Outside of that, we don’t know much about this Lost Master. Some fans think it might be referring to the Master of Masters (more on them below). That’s certainly a possibility. In fact, it’s the likeliest option. However, I can’t help but wonder if it’s a swerve from Square Enix. After all, we’ve seen the Master of Masters pop up a few times throughout the series, so he’s not exactly “lost.” Sure, that could be simple semantics, but don’t be surprised if yet another mysterious character makes an appearance as the Lost Master.

2) Where is Sora?

We technically already know the answer to this question. The real-world location Sora appears in during the Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer is called Quadratum. That fact was given during the rhythm game spin-off Melody of Memory. Since some fans might’ve skipped that game, they might not know about Quadratum, which is confusing because the city looks a lot like Shibuya, the town in Japan.

However, this is a completely different location. We know that Quadratum will serve as a hub world of sorts in Kingdom Hearts 4, giving Sora and her party a home base to work from. The issue is that we don’t really know what Quadratum is. In fact, it’s been described as an “afterworld” by at least one character, which might make you assume Sora is dead. That’s unlikely. What’s much more likely is that this is a new reality that Sora has somehow ended up in. Hopefully, Nomura and his writing team can better explain what Quadratum is and why Sora is here.

1) Who Is The Master of Masters?

I told you we’d get to this guy. Again, the Master of Masters might very well be The Lost Master that this entire arc is about. That would make a ton of sense because we don’t know much about this hooded figure. We know that they have been pulling the strings behind most of the ongoing events in the Kingdom Hearts story. Alongside the Black Box, they were introduced in Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover, where they wrote the Book of Prophecies.

Through that, they have shown an ability to know the future, and even helped Xehanort become the evil-doer we know and despise. Outside of that, we know almost nothing. No one knows the Master of Masters’ true identity or their end goal. Of course, that’s also true of other Foretellers like Luxu. They were formerly loyal to the Master of Masters, so their story will likely play a big part in us learning about this potential new main antagonist. Regardless, the Master of Masters seems poised to become the focal point of the new arc, so these questions should be answered in Kingdom Hearts 4. Square Enix will then add 30 new ones, but that’s just how these things go.

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