5 Older RPGs That Prepare You Perfectly for The Outer Worlds 2

If you’ve been itching for a return to that sarcastically optimistic brand of sci-fi RPG chaos, you’re not alone. The Outer Worlds 2 is the kind of sequel that makes you want to clear your calendar, grab a pack of Spacer’s Choice snack bites, and lose yourself in a new galaxy of questionable moral decisions. The wait is nearly over, but if it has you scanning your backlog, wondering what games will give you that same flavorful mix of humor and freedom, you’re in luck.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luckily, there are a handful of RPGs that can get you right in the mood for The Outer Worlds 2. These are titles that shaped how we think about choice-driven storytelling, first-person exploration, and the joy of tinkering with dialogue trees until an NPC either adores or despises you. These five older RPGs will get your sarcasm sharp and your moral compass slightly off-center, all in preparation for the madness that awaits.

5. Fallout 4

Image courtesy of Bethesda Game Studios

It’s impossible to talk about The Outer Worlds 2 without giving credit to the game’s spiritual ancestor: Fallout 4. Obsidian, the studio behind The Outer Worlds, actually developed Fallout: New Vegas, and while Fallout 4 came after that, it still carries much of the DNA that makes both franchises tick. The morally flexible factions, and that weird satisfaction of scrapping an entire town to build a base out of rusty sheet metal all create a playground that feels familiar. If you want to get back into the groove of exploring a world gone wrong while cracking jokes at your own expense, Fallout 4 delivers that vibe in spades.

It also helps that Fallout 4 nails that classic RPG rhythm pretty much perfectly. One moment you’re saving a settlement, and the next, you’re knee-deep in a side quest about synths questioning their humanity. It’s a game about survival and identity, but it’s also about how your choices ripple outward. The world reacts to your dialogue, your loyalties, and even your fashion sense (seriously, charisma armor makes all the difference). Spending time in Fallout 4 before The Outer Worlds 2 is like brushing up on your conversational sharpness before a big speech.

4. Avowed

Image courtesy of Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Games

Obsidian’s own Avowed, might not technically be “old,” but its DNA is deeply rooted in classic design philosophy. Think of it as The Outer Worlds meets Pillars of Eternity, wrapped in a more grounded, medieval tone. Avowed shares the same development studio as The Outer Worlds 2, which means its approach and worldbuilding share that signature Obsidian charm. Diving into Avowed before heading into The Outer Worlds 2 will remind you why Obsidian remains the gold standard for meaningful role-playing.

The best part? Avowed focuses on moral ambiguity and player agency, just like The Outer Worlds. You’re never just “the hero.” You’re someone with influence, and that influence often has a cost you won’t know about until later. The difference is in the setting: instead of space colonies and mega-corporations, you’re navigating ancient magic and religious tension. But the heart of it remains the same. Playing Avowed teaches you how to think like an Obsidian protagonist, someone whose greatest weapon isn’t their gun, but their ability to talk and/or deceive their way through trouble.

3. Skyrim

Let’s be honest: Skyrim is the comfort food of RPGs. You might have played it a dozen times already, but booting it up again feels like slipping on a well-worn vault suit. It’s that sense of freedom that gives Skyrim its everlasting charm. And that freedom is exactly what The Outer Worlds 2 seems to be leaning into: player-driven chaos. Both games thrive on the idea that you can be whoever you want, whenever you want, and the world will do its best to keep up with you.

Replay Skyrim before The Outer Worlds 2 and you’ll be reminded of how much joy there is in stumbling into stories you weren’t even looking for. Whether you’re accidentally starting a vampire civil war or shouting a dragon off a cliff, Skyrim teaches you to embrace unpredictability. That spirit of exploration, of never knowing what’s just over the next hill, fits perfectly with the tone of The Outer Worlds 2. After all, both games reward curiosity just as much as they reward combat.

2. The Outer Worlds

It might sound obvious, but replaying The Outer Worlds is the best way to get ready for its sequel. The first game struck gold with its witty, satirical tone and genuinely flexible player choice system. It’s the kind of game where you can talk your way out of a firefight, or make things worse with one poorly timed quip. What makes The Outer Worlds special, though, is its balance between fun and consequence. Every decision has a ripple effect, and every companion you recruit adds flavor to your chaotic space adventure.

Revisiting The Outer Worlds before jumping into the sequel is like rereading the first chapter of a book before tackling the rest. You’ll pick up on the nuances and the corporate absurdity that Obsidian built into every corner of the galaxy. Plus, it’s just fun to remember how ridiculous the Spacer’s Choice jingle sounds after 20 hours of gameplay.

1. Cyberpunk 2077

If The Outer Worlds 2 represents the sarcastic sci-fi side of RPGs, then Cyberpunk 2077 is its stylish, neon-soaked cousin. On the surface, they couldn’t be more different: one’s corporate space capitalism, the other’s corporate tech dystopia. But if you dig deeper, you’ll find the same narrative pulse beating at the heart. Both games are obsessed with how power, greed, and technology shape human identity. And both let you tackle problems however you want, whether that be guns blazing or smooth-talking through the chaos.

Playing Cyberpunk 2077 before The Outer Worlds 2 reminds you how immersive a futuristic RPG can be when it gives you control. The character customization, branching quests, and tone variety all serve as a crash course in narrative agency. And let’s not forget the humor. While Cyberpunk plays it straighter than The Outer Worlds, it still has its moments of dry, dystopian wit that hit perfectly. It’s a great way to warm up for the type of snarky, morally confusing universe Obsidian is about to unleash once again.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!