5 Great Pokemon Rivals That Are Actually Worth Playing in 2026, Ranked

While there may be plenty of rumors and leaks out there, Pokemon fans likely won’t know much about Winds and Waves for sure until next year. We don’t have a release date yet, but fall 2027 is the most likely timeframe. And that means many of us will be looking for another solid creature-collecting RPG to fill the Pokemon-shaped holes in our hearts. The trouble is, while there are plenty of so-called Pokemon clones out there, it’s hard to know which ones are actually worth your time.

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As a longtime Pokemon and Digimon fan, I’ve played my fair share of creature collectors over the years. Admittedly, plenty of them don’t quite live up to expectations. You either want something that truly feels like playing old school Pokemon or a game that actually delivers a fresh take on the concept. Often, Pokemon rivals fall flat in one or both of those areas. But these 5 creature-collecting RPGs really will scratch that Pokemon itch while we’re waiting for the next main series game.

5) Palworld

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Price: $29.99

Despite the Pokemon clone allegations, Palworld doesn’t actually play very much like Pokemon. Though it is very much a creature collector, it’s less singleplayer RPG, more open-world survival with optional multiplayer. But it’s had staying power amid controversy for a reason: Palworld is just plain fun, and dare I say, a little bit addictive. If you’re a creature collector fan who also likes a bit of exploration and base building, Palworld is almost definitely going to be a hit for you.

The game has been in Early Access for a while, which is admittedly when I put in most of my playtime. But as of July 10th, it’s out in full 1.0 form. That means the game is better than ever, so if you’ve been sleeping on it and need a new creature collector in 2026, now is the time. The 1.0 update added a lot of extra polish, including new story missions to flesh out the world. And yes, it also expanded the list of Pals to catch, so that “gotta catch ’em all” feeling will be satisfied. It’s lowest on my list for two reasons: it doesn’t really feel much like Pokemon, critters aside, and it’s also well-known enough to be a bit of an obvious pick.

4) Bloomtown: A Different Story

Courtesy of Lazy Bear Games and Twin Sales Interactive

Platform(s): PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Price: $24.99

This is a little bit of an unusual pick, but hear me out. In Bloomtown, you do collect creatures. Specifically, demons that you bend to your will to help you in your quest to save the village. And those demons have different types, attacks, etc, which does indeed make this unique RPG a creature collector. But that’s not the only reason I think this game is a fit for Pokemon fans. Along with pixel art that’ll take you back to the good old days, Bloomtown offers turn-based combat that’s perfect for anyone missing that format after Legends: Z-A.

This game trends a little towards the dark and spooky side, which honestly, so does Pokemon. And the soundtrack during those turn-based battles is just plain catchy. Bloomtown combines a little bit of life sim elements, but the underworld exploration has a progression that reminds me of early Pokemon games. Just with fewer cute creatures shaped like mice and dogs and more, well, demons. This one’s also pretty affordable and available on older consoles, too.

3) Cassette Beasts

Courtesy of Bytten Studio and Raw Fury

Platform(s): PC via Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile

Price: $19.99

This 2023 release combines turn-based RPG mechanics, colorful pixel art, and a retro aesthetic with its creature-collecting core. As its name suggests, you’ll use cassette tapes to record the monsters you encounter. Then, you’ll be able to transform into that creature during battle. This fun, retro-inspired twist makes Cassette Beasts stand out in the sea of creature-collecting RPGs. It also offers an open world to explore and party-based mechanics, not to mention absolutely adorable pixel art.

Though it’s an indie game that hasn’t gotten quite as much attention as something like Palworld, this is arguably one of the best creature-collectors out there. Casette Beasts boasts an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam, with over 6,000 Positive reviews. And it’s also available on consoles and mobile, making it fairly accessible no matter your preferred platform.

2) Monster Hunter Stories

courtesy of Capcom

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, & Mobile (depending on game)

Price: Varies by game

As of 2026, there are three games in this series, which is a spin-off from the Monster Hunter franchise. You can choose whichever one you like, as they are all designed as standalone adventures. The older games tend to go on sale fairly often, making them a nice budget-friendly choice to fill the Pokemon-shaped hole in your life. These games put a twist on the Monster Hunter premise. Instead of just hunting monsters, you raise them. Like Pokemon, these games are single-player RPGs that begin when you leave your village for a grand adventure.

Battles in the Monster Hunter Stories series are turn-based. Rather than catch monsters directly, you’ll find and hatch eggs, then bring them into battle. And if you already like the main Monster Hunter games, there’s a bonus, as many familiar faces return, this time as your Monstie allies. All three games are available across multiple platforms, with the original game even offering a mobile port.

1) Moonstone Island

courtesy of Studio Supersoft and Raw Fury

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo Switch, Mobile (Crunchyroll Subscribers only)

Price: $19.99

This pixel art indie game is often billed as “Pokemon meets Stardew Valley.” And honestly? That’s not far off. But Moonstone Island has a charm and a story all its own. You play as a young wizard who sets off to earn their place in the world. Rather than go on a sweeping adventure, you settle into a village where you’ll farm and get to know the locals. But you also collect various creatures and use them in battle. It’s a farming sim meets creature-collector, with an additional twist: it’s also a deckbuilder.

Moonstone Island is a great fit for Pokemon fans like me, who also love farming sims and cozy games. It offers plenty of unique creatures to catch, and the deckbuilding twist makes its battles feel fresh. There are even special variants of the creatures, so you can get your Shiny hunting needs addressed. The game has seen multiple updates since launch and boasts a Very Positive rating on Steam, so it’s well worth checking out while we’re waiting for the next Pokemon game.

What’s your favorite non-Pokemon creature collector? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!