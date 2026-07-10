Pokemon Winds and Waves Leak Reveals New Regional Evolutions (But Don’t Get Your Hopes Up Too Much)

We’ve got a ways to go before Pokemon Winds and Waves arrives. Since its initial reveal earlier this year, Game Freak hasn’t shared much more about the 10th generation of main series Pokemon games. However, plenty of rumors and leaks have emerged, with varying levels of credibility. Several sources have suggested that the game will have over 300 new Pokemon designs. Now, new intel hints at a few specific regional evolutions for existing Pokemon that help pad out that number.

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This latest information comes from CentroLeaks, the same source that claims the dex will feature over 300 new Pokemon. Expanding on that prior info, the source has now revealed 6 specific regional evolutions that will supposedly be part of that number. If that has you eagerly hoping for a new Eeveelution, though, I hate to be the bearer of bad news. CentroLeaks explicitly states that there will not be a new Eeveelution in Pokemon Winds and Waves, at least from what they’ve seen so far.

Pokemon Winds and Waves Will Add Regional Evolutions for A Few Unexpected Pokemon, According to New Leak

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Regional forms are nothing new for Pokemon, of course. We’ve got Alolan forms and Hisuian forms for several fan favorites. And of course, Eevee has a history of picking up new evolutions as Pokemon brings in new regions, too. But this latest influx of rumored information from Pokemon Winds and Waves suggests a few new regional evolutions for unexpected Pokemon. And that’s not including the previously rumored special Weather forms, which will be another new variant for several Pokemon.

Specifically, CentroLeaks claims that the following Pokemon will have new regional evolutions in Pokemon Winds and Waves:

Clamperl

Houndour

Nincada

Onix

Salandit

Zewilous

A new regional evolution for a gen 1 staple like Onix isn’t that surprising. After all, it got a new evolution in Pokemon Gold and Silver. But some of the other entries on this list are a bit surprising. I didn’t have a new Clamperl evolution on my bingo card, and I can’t say I expected another form for Salandit or Nincada, either.

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

That said, these three Pokemon all have unusual evolution paths to begin with. So, it does make sense to sneak in another option. As for Houndour, that’s the rumor I most hope proves true. Houndour and Houndoom are some of my favorite Pokemon, and I wouldn’t say no to another evolution option for the pup.

Alas, if this leak proves accurate, it could be bad news for Eevee fans. Supposedly, the source CentroLeaks is using here confirmed there is not a new Eeveelution coming in gen 10. That said, the information is still unconfirmed, and CentroLeaks notes it hasn’t been able to verify this intel with any other sources. So, hope for a new Eeveelution in this gen may still be alive yet. Even if the intel is accurate as of now, there’s still time for more Pokemon to be added to the game. After all, we still don’t know exactly when Pokemon Winds and Waves will release. Presumably, development is still very much in progress.

Which Pokemon would you most like to see get a new regional evolution in Gen 10? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!