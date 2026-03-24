5 Pokémon Who Need New Evolutions in Winds & Waves

With the introduction of Pokémon Winds & Waves, the series’ 10th Generation of mainline games is sure to create new pocket monsters alongside some old favorites. Although it’s unclear which Pokémon will exist within a new region, there’s a chance many of the whopping 1,025 Pokemon ever made will return in some fashion. With bringing some back, there is an opportunity to create new Pokémon through evolutions to old ones, especially overlooked creatures who haven’t had as much chance to shine.

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Gen 10 wouldn’t be the first time that a new Pokémon game retroactively gave new evolutions to Pokémon from the past. The most famous example of this might be Gen 4, which gave several Pokémon incredible evolutions that ended up becoming very popular, such as Magmortar, Electivire, Magnezone, or Gliscor. Pokemon from older Generations tend to benefit from new evolutions the most, injecting some creatures with fresh designs and new ideas of progression that makes players want to catch them more.

5. Carnivine

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It’s surprising that the Venus Flytrap design of Carnivine has not been expanded upon, especially after so many Generations. First introduced in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, this Grass-type Pokémon was heavily featured in the anime, becoming a comic relief creature used by Team Rocket’s James. However, despite its popularity in that regard, it has zero evolutions to speak of, remaining as a largely forgotten Pokémon that few Trainers ever use.

Carnivine has a ton of potential through an evolution, perhaps taking queues from Victreebell and its new Mega Evolution in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. In games with abilities, Carnivine has Levitate, a unique skill that helps it avoid Ground-type attacks, making it a perfect counter for that type using its natural element anyway. As a Pokémon with decent Attack and Special Attack already, a potential evolution of Carnivine could be strong, expanding on its distinct look further to craft something memorable in Gen 10.

4. Druddigon

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It’s easy to forget Druddigon in Gen 5 while other great Dragon-type Pokémon were introduced in Pokémon Black and White. From Hydreigon and Haxorus’ full evolutionary lines with three Pokemon a piece, Druddigon is often the lost Dragon amongst the group. However, this Pokémon was featured strongly on the teams of Gym Leaders and even Champion Iris in Pokémon Black 2 and White 2. As such, it’s surprising that this cave Dragon hasn’t gained a stronger form.

A pre-evolution for Druddigon could work in Winds and Waves too, as a reason to justify the main Pokémon getting stronger upon a transformation. With Rough Skin or Sheer Force, this aggressive Dragon-type is fairly bulky, possessing defensive skills that some in its type tend to lack. Present in multiple Generations, Druddigon’s affinity toward warming its skin in the sun or tunneling through caves could give its evolution a Rock or Fire type, creating a unique combination of elements with Dragon that the series has rarely seen.

3. Tauros

Tauros is a classic Gen 1 Pokémon meant to represent a wild bull from the North American Great Plains, and remains a powerful Normal-type today. While it did receive alternate Paldean forms in recent years, Tauros has never been a Pokemon that evolves, despite its natural strength. Present in nearly every single Pokémon mainline game, Tauros’ Intimidate, Anger Point, and Sheer Force abilities always make it a strong combatant on different teams.

Tauros is a Pokémon who almost got an evolution through Gen 5’s Bouffalant, but that creature ended up being another solitary buffalo with no evolutions. Between the two, Tauros’ longevity and recognition makes it a prime candidate for a new form in Gen 10. The above-average Attack and Speed of this Pokémon is already regaining popularity through Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen‘s arrival on the Switch 2, which introduces Tauros through the Safari Zone in Kanto once again. This may help any evolution stand out to fans even more in Winds and Waves.

2. Luvdisc

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Luvdisc is not a hidden gem or secretly underrated Pokémon as the others are, it is a rather lackluster creature from Gen 3 games that always manages to return in some fashion. Despite having fairly good Speed, Luvdisc is almost useless in every other category, acting in many parts like a Water-type Pokémon with potential to gain through an evolution. Ironically, Luvdisc has never been a Pokémon to evolve, causing it to remain as a unique design with little to no purpose in battle.

This Pokémon could greatly benefit from an evolution, especially in games like Pokémon Winds and Waves that already seem to have an emphasis on large bodies of water. From the initial gameplay footage of Gen 10’s starters, Luvdisc could easily be included in the number of Water-type Pokémon brought over from past games. Small glimpses of other oceanic Pokémon imply Luvdisc could return, but players would have more incentive to catch it if it could grow into something stronger.

1. Chatot

One of the most distinct Pokémon with no evolution yet is Chatot, another creature from the Gen 4 games. Chatot is similar to other Normal/Flying-type bird Pokémon, but has a very sharp visual look with a head shaped like a musical note. Sound and music are the nature of Chatot, who has access to moves that rely on sound to inflict status conditions and stat decreases on his opponents. Despite a fairly good Special Attack and Speed, though, Chatot hasn’t been given many chances to sing its heart out.

Chatot played a vital role as an important NPC in the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time, Darkness, and Sky series, acting as a level-head and mentor to your main characters. Combined with its upbeat attitude and strong recognition through those Pokémon spin-offs, Chatot is a Pokémon with potential to evolve in a variety of ways. A new Chatot evolution could create a conductor, an opera singer, or simply more complex musical note shaped features for a Pokémon that players find fascinating.

Overall, the best Pokémon primed for new evolutions are ones that have never received any, rather than an existing secondary form gaining a third transformation. Although it is extremely subjective for which Pokémon “deserve” a new evolution in Pokémon Winds and Waves, any new forms introduced in Gen 10 are bound to be exciting.

What Pokémon do you want to gain a new evolution in Pokémon Winds and Waves? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!