5 Worst Pokemon Mega Evolution Designs

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is poised to introduce new Mega Evolutions, with Mega Dragonite being the first to be seen. This new Mega Evolution has caused some controversy, with some fans loving the new design and seeing Dragonite finally get a Mega Evolution. However, a vocal group has expressed its disdain for this design, with many calling it ugly. This has drawn attention to other Mega Pokemon in the past that have hated designs.

While most Mega Evolutions give Pokemon a visual upgrade, some have not had that effect. Many Mega Evolution designs are ugly or lazy, leaving fans of these Pokemon disappointed. Here are five of the worst-designed Mega Pokemon that may or may not appear in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

1) Mega Slowbro

mega slowbro in pokemon go.

Mega Slowbro’s design is questionable to the point that you have to wonder what Game Freak was thinking. Instead of simply taking a bite out of Slowbro’s tail, the shell has now almost completely engulfed the Water and Psychic-type Pokemon. However, somehow Slowbro’s arms and tail have managed to poke through, and the shell has changed color. Of all the possible designs, this one just looks bad, and I’d prefer just to use Slowbro to avoid looking at this abomination.

Mega Slowbro doesn’t just look goofy, but its stat increases leave something to be desired. The buff to Special Attack is nice, but did it need the massive increase to Defense? Considering it is already bulky on the physical side, splitting some of this buff to Special Defense would have been a welcome choice. Shell Armor is an okay ability, but it doesn’t feel any more meaningful than its original abilities.

2) Mega Kangaskhan

Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Kangaskhan.

Mega Kangaskhan is one of the laziest designs in Pokemon. All it does is have the baby Kangaskhan climb out of Kangaskhan’s pouch, allowing it to fight beside its parent. If this is the route The Pokemon Company and Game Freak wanted to go, it would have been cool to see a more grown-up juvenile Kangaskhan. Not only would this give a new design, but it would justify the baby climbing out of its pouch.

That said, Mega Kangaskhan was one of the most dominant Mega Pokemon before it got nerfed. The combo of Power Up Punch and Parental Bond was incredibly broken. Even after the nerf, Mega Kangaskhan was a force to be reckoned with. This just shows how overtuned the Pokemon was and how much it changed the competitive scene.

3) Mega Latios/Mega Latias

Pokemon go mega latias and latios.

While Mega Kangaskhan is one of the laziest designs for a Mega Evolution, Latios and Latias are right up there with it. The designs themselves are fine, but they are the exact same, aside from the eye color. While red and blue do combine to make purple, why did both have to be purple? The Pokemon Company and Game Freak should have kept their colors the same, and this would have made their designs more tolerable.

That said, it would have been nice to see Latias and Latios change up their design to be separate from one another. With the jet plane design, the designers could have taken real-life aircraft and used two different ones for inspiration. This would give the two Pokémon a more unique identity and help them stand out compared to their regular forms.

4) Mega Ampharos

Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Ampharos.

There is a reason why everyone calls Mega Ampharos Fabio. The Electric Pokemon was already goofy-looking, but the wig just takes this over the top. The fluffy tail does look nice and would have been fine on its own, or paired with a less dramatic hairstyle. The saying “less is more” comes to mind when looking at Mega Ampharos.

Mega Ampharos’ stats are okay as a whole. The increase to Special Attack is the most, and the loss to Speed does make it a more viable Trick Room sweeper. But Mold Breaker is a questionable choice for an ability. The only real perk this offers is being able to bypass Lightning Rod and Volt Absorb with its Electric attacks. While fine, Static just has more value due to the chance to cause paralysis.

5) Mega Salamence

Pokemon Mega Salamence.

Speaking of aircraft, Mega Salamence goes from looking like a dragon to a fighter jet. The wings for Mega Salamence look ridiculous and don’t fit the overall design of the Pokemon. The rest of it looks fine, but would benefit from a redesign that aims for a more dragon-like appearance. The other Dragon-type Pokemon have gone this route, either highlighting the dragon elements or accenting a new type, such as Mega Altaria’s new Fairy-type.

Stat and ability-wise, Mega Salamence falls into the same category as Mega Kangaskhan. It’s incredibly powerful and had to be nerfed to try and balance it. With its offensive stats being spread out rather than focused strictly on Attack, Mega Salamence could fit either a physical or special sweeper, making it more flexible than Mega Kangaskhan.