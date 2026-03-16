5 Recently Announced Games That You Won’t Play for Years

When a new game is announced, it can often be a huge ordeal, especially when it’s something that’s been highly anticipated by the gaming community. The unfortunate reality of video game development, especially for AAA titles, is that it can take a long time for a game to go from announcement to release. While that’s not unusual, and a couple of years is somewhat common, there are more than a few games that take significantly longer. These five games were all announced recently, but there’s little chance you’ll get your hands on them for several years.

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1) Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic

Image courtesy of LucasFilm Games

Whenever a new Star Wars game is announced, you can rest assured that the fans collectively move to the edges of their seats. That’s certainly true of Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, which was announced at the 2025 Game Awards held in December 2025. While not a lot is known about the game’s content, it’s been touted as a spiritual successor to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and that’s certainly enticing to fans of what is often considered to be the best Star Wars game. Unfortunately, while the teaser trailer was impressive, it’s likely not going to be followed by a game anytime soon. Estimates suggest that Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic won’t arrive until sometime after 2030.

2) Cyberpunk 2

Image courtesy of CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t have the best release, but the game grew into one of the most popular action role-playing titles in years. Unsurprisingly, a sequel tentatively titled Cyberpunk 2 was announced in October 2022 and has been in development ever since. It appears to be proceeding at a snail’s pace since the next update came in May 2025, when it was revealed that the game had shifted into pre-production. Given the scope of CD Projekt RED’s next big release in the franchise, it doesn’t look like we’ll get to play Cyberpunk 2 anytime soon. Estimates suggest it won’t arrive until 2030 or 2031, as the studio is focusing its development on The Witcher 4.

3) Alien: Isolation 2

Image courtesy of Sega

There are a lot of great games in the Alien franchise, but fans were absolutely stunned when Alien: Isolation arrived in 2014. The game offered a truly Alien-esque experience, focusing on survival against a lone, stalking Xenomorph. It took a decade, but Sega and Creative Assembly finally announced Alien: Isolation 2 in October 2024, and fans are incredibly excited to see what’s next in the franchise. The game remains in the early stages of development as of writing, so it’s not looking like we’ll see Alien: Isolation 2 until around 2028. It took four years to fully develop Alien: Isolation, so 2028 seems likely … Hopefully.

4) Ōkami 2

Image courtesy of Capcom

Ōkami is a beautiful action-adventure game that was released in 2006 for the PlayStation 2. It’s a visually stunning title that was hugely popular, and it’s since been ported to just about every system. While it did see a spiritual successor in Ōkamiden, a proper sequel wasn’t announced until The Game Awards 2024, and Ōkami 2 has been in development ever since. Unfortunately, Capcom’s website for the new game hasn’t been updated very much since the announcement, and there’s very little information regarding its development. The company hasn’t issued an official release date, but online scuttlebutt suggests it won’t come until around 2030, possibly later.

5) Fallout 5

Image courtesy of Bethesda Softworks

There was never any doubt that Bethesda Softworks would make a Fallout 5, as the franchise is incredibly popular. Still, the company doesn’t make major announcements about its games often, so it took a while before any news of Fallout 5’s development came to light. It wasn’t officially announced; it was mentioned in reference to The Elder Scrolls 6 in 2022. Essentially, the game is on the back burner until Elder Scrolls 6 is finished, so 2030 is an early estimate, with 2031 and beyond being far more likely for the next mainline installment in the franchise.

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