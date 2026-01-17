5 SNES Games With Great Stories That Fans Love

The Super Nintendo has one of the best collections of RPGs of all time. The system was a powerhouse for in-depth storytelling thanks to legendary runs of several iconic developers. Of course, the system is much more than just an RPG machine, but that’s where most of the best work in narrative was coming at the time. And while there are dozens of great stories on the SNES, only a few can stand out from the crowd as the best. Though it is worth noting that I’m only taking one entry from each series, meaning you won’t see multiple Final Fantasy entries, even though FF4 is definitely in this conversation.

Here are the five best stories on the Super Nintendo.

5) Live A Live

Live A Live was a tough one for most players to get their hands on when it launched in 1994. The original release only came out in Japan, so you’d have to pay a premium to import it and then either learn Japanese or find an English fan patch to experience Takashi Tokita’s masterpiece.

Thankfully, Live A Live was given a remake in 2022, which included a worldwide release. That opened the doors to one of the better collections of great stories on the SNES. Live A Live is kind of like a great anthology series filled with several excellent side stories that blend into a meaningful main tale that brings them all together for a satisfying conclusion. That’s not easy to pull off, but Live A Live does it almost perfectly.

4) Earthbound

Earthbound stood out from every other RPG at the time thanks to its wacky visuals, silly character design, and downright weird plot. You play as a group of children trying to stop an ancient evil alien who is looking to end the world.

That sounds like a pretty typical RPG plot, but the details make Earthbound one of the strangest games you’ll ever play. You’ll rescue one of your party members from a weird cult. One of the levels takes you into the main character’s dreams. One of your party members is a prince named Poo. It’s such an oddball game that you can’t help but fall in love with it, and it’s a shame the sequel has never gotten an English version.

3) Terranigma

Terranigma serves as the end of the quasi-trilogy of RPGs from developer Quintet. After releasing Soul Blazer, the team planned to keep that name intact with Illusion of Gaia, but it didn’t happen. The three games are only really connected tangentially, but many consider the three games as closely related.

With that in mind, I wouldn’t be too mad if you dropped Illusion of Gaia into this spot. That said, Terranigma is my choice of the two thanks to the fast-paced combat system and exceptional music. Terranigma takes some of the best parts of Gaia, while mixing in dungeon design that wouldn’t look out-of-place in a Legend of Zelda game to make something truly special. Toss in an in-depth, page-turner of a story, and you have one of the best games on the system.

2) Chrono Trigger

Chrono Trigger is one of the best games ever made. It’s filled with memorable characters, best-in-class gameplay, and one of the most intriguing time travel stories we’ve ever seen. Oh, and don’t forget that the characters were designed by Akira Toriyama, who you might know as the creator of Dragon Ball Z.

With the use of time travel, Chrono Trigger delivers 12 unique endings, giving the RPG plenty of replay value. Thankfully, Square included a New Game Plus option, which lets you keep most of your gear and stats from your first playthrough to see everything Chrono Trigger has to offer.

It is a must-play game for anyone with a passing interest in RPGs. Thankfully, Chrono Trigger is still easy to play thanks to rereleases on various systems over the years. There was a sequel called Chrono Cross that launched in 1999, but we haven’t heard much since then, which is unfortunate given how beloved Chrono Trigger still is today.

1) Final Fantasy VI

Again, you could put almost any of your favorite Final Fantasy SNES games in this spot, and I wouldn’t be too upset. Developer Square was on a heater with the series during this era, so most of the games are worth a shout. However, my choice is FF6, thanks in large part to the main villain.

There’s something about a villainous clown that seems to work across genres and mediums. I’m not saying Kefka is a copy of It or Joker, but I am saying that clowns are downright terrifying. In many ways, I still think Kefka Palazzo is the best antagonist the series has ever had (though Sephiroth probably just pips him).

Toss in a story filled with dark themes, including rebellion against a military dictatorship and the use of chemical weapons in warfare, and you have Square taking a step toward more serious storytelling. Final Fantasy 7 rightfully overshadowed FF6 when it launched on the PS2, but 6 is still one of the best games in the series.

