10 SNES Games That Still Hold Up (And How You Can Play Them Now)

The Super Nintendo is one of the most beloved classic consoles because of its library of incredible games. However, the unit launched in 1990, meaning it’s coming up on its 35th birthday. Video game development has improved by leaps and bounds in the years since the SNES first landed on store shelves, so you might expect many of its games to feel dated. Thankfully, some of the best games on the SNES more than hold up in 2025, and importantly, are relatively easy to play on modern consoles.

Here are the ten best SNES games to play in 2025 and how to access them.

Super Mario World

For many, Super Mario World is the pinnacle of 2D Mario platforming and its brand of action is easy to hop into whether you grew up with it or not. There’s a reason why it sold 20 million copies, making fans of players who had never picked up a video game before.

The best way to access Super Mario World is through Nintendo Switch Online. Not only does the service let you play that classic, but if you fall in love, you can also play Super Mario All-Stars and Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island.

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

As with many games on this list, you can also play The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past via the Nintendo Switch Online subscription. The classic action-adventure game is a stunning trip through two eras of Hyrule, as Link travels between two versions of the world in his quest to stop Ganon.

ALTTP‘s gameplay is accessible, and discovering how each item opens up new possibilities is a joy. The one potential drawback for some players is that ALTTP can be confusing if you’re used to games telling you where to go. It’s not a puzzle game, but you’ll need to hunt for clues if it’s your first time playing.

Chrono Trigger

This classic RPG is the first game that isn’t available with the Nintendo Switch Online subscription. That said, it is easily purchased on Steam for relatively cheap. This version comes with a few important updates, some of which weren’t received positively by fans, but developer Square Enix has given the game several patches, so you can pick and choose which version you want to play.

As for the game, Chrono Trigger is a thrilling tale through time that features characters designed by Akira Toriyama of Dragon Ball Z fame. While it won’t feel as innovative playing it long after its initial release, it’s still a great story that any RPG fan should dive into.

Super Metroid

Super Metroid helped create the “Metroidvania” genre alongside Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. The genre places a focus on exploration and item gathering, and it has quickly become one of the go-to genres for modern studios, especially indie developers.

If you’re a fan of those types of games, the original is worth checking out. While it will feel dated in some respects, Super Metroid has mostly aged like fine wine. It’s another game you can pick up via the Switch Online subscription.

Earthbound

Earthbound is another great RPG on SNES (and Switch Online), but it ditches the sword-and-board style that was popular during the era for good old-fashioned Americana. The wacky adventure to stop an evil alien never stops surprising with memorable characters, a fun battle system, and a heaping helping of Mr. Saturn. We just need Nintendo to finally bring an official version of Mother 3 to the US.

Wild Guns

If you have a buddy, there aren’t many better shooting gallery games on the market. Wild Guns mixes the American Wild West with steampunk to give players something different from anything else at the time. Most of the other games on this list are well-known games, but if you’re looking for a cult classic to play with your Switch Online sub, Wild Guns is a great option.

Super Mario RPG

Super Mario RPG received a remake on the Switch in 2023. That version of the game performed well commercially and critically, making it an easy one to recommend. The SNES is full of great role-playing games, and Mario’s take on the genre is among the best the system has to offer.

Mario’s Super Picross

Puzzle gamers should check out Mario’s Super Picross on Switch Online. Nintendo didn’t release this version in the US after Mario’s Picross performed poorly, but this upgraded version’s bells and whistles are worth checking out. Picross games have come a long way since 1995, though fans of the genre are always looking for new puzzles to solve.

Final Fantasy IV

Final Fantasy IV, or Final Fantasy II, as it was originally called in North America, is one of the best games in the long-running franchise. The Active Time Battle mechanic set the stage for the franchise’s future, improving the traditional gameplay by giving players more control over the action.

Because Final Fantasy IV is so beloved, there have been several re-releases over the years. You can pick it up on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and mobile platforms.

Mega Man X

Mega Man X represents an important turning point for the long-running franchise from Capcom. In bringing the series to the SNES, the developer put a larger emphasis on mobility and presented a more mature storyline, kicking off another long series of games.

While some of the GameBoy Mega Man games are available through the Switch Online program, your best bet for Mega Man X is picking up the Mega Man X Legacy Collection. It’s available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and it includes Mega Man X through Mega X4.