5 Square Enix RPGs That Deserve an HD-2D Remake

Square Enix has created what may be one of the best art styles of this generation with Octopath Traveler. Since then, it has used the HD-2D aesthetic to great effect, and many other developers have picked it up as well. This visual style, blending detailed pixel art with modern lighting and depth effects, looks great in new releases, but it also allows older games to shine in new generations. For longtime fans, it offers nostalgia without sacrificing clarity. For newer players, it removes barriers that older games sometimes present.

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Square Enix has already expressed interest in continuing this approach, and the potential library to pull from is massive. The studio’s history is filled with genre-defining RPGs that excelled in storytelling, gameplay systems, and art direction. Many of these titles remain influential today, yet are not easily accessible on modern platforms. Bringing them back through HD-2D would not just preserve them. Remaking these five incredible RPGs would introduce them to a new generation while highlighting why they mattered in the first place.

5) Terranigma

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Terranigma stands as one of the most ambitious action RPGs of the 16-bit era. Released on the Super Nintendo by Enix (now Square Enix), it blended real-time combat with a narrative that explored the rebirth of the world. Players guide the protagonist Ark as he restores continents, civilizations, and ecosystems. This structure gave the game a unique sense of progression that extended beyond leveling up.

What made Terranigma especially memorable was its tone. It balanced lighthearted moments with philosophical themes about life, death, and humanity’s place in the world. Few RPGs of its time attempted that level of narrative. The story unfolds in a way that feels personal, with Ark’s journey tied directly to the player’s actions.

An HD-2D remake would elevate its environmental storytelling and bring more life to its story. The process of reviving the world could feel more alive with modern lighting and layered visuals. Cities growing from nothing into thriving hubs would benefit greatly from enhanced presentation. It is a perfect candidate for revival because its ideas still feel fresh today.

4) Illusion of Gaia

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Illusion of Gaia is another Super Nintendo classic by Enix that blended action RPG gameplay with a narrative rooted in real-world history and mythology. Players travel across locations inspired by actual landmarks, including interpretations of ancient ruins and civilizations. This gave the game a sense of scale that made it feel almost relatable, making it stand out at the time.

The gameplay focused on transformation mechanics. The protagonist could shift between different forms, each with unique abilities. This added variety to both combat and puzzle solving. It kept the experience engaging without overcomplicating its systems and allowed its systems to benefit both combat and overworld exploration.

Visually, Illusion of Gaia already had a strong environmental design that was impressive at the time. An HD-2D remake could enhance its atmosphere significantly, especially in its more surreal and mysterious areas. Lighting effects and depth would bring new life to its dungeons and overworld. It is a title that deserves renewed attention because of how distinct it felt compared to other RPGs of its era.

3) Bahamut Lagoon

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Bahamut Lagoon remains one of the most unique strategy RPGs ever developed by Square (now Square Enix). Released on the Super Famicom, it combined tactical grid-based combat with dragon raising mechanics. Players managed a squad of warriors alongside customizable dragons that evolved based on how they were fed, creating an interesting dynamic that gives players agency like no other game at this time.

The story also stood out for its political intrigue and character relationships. It explored themes of loyalty and betrayal within a wartime setting. While it never received an official Western release during its original run, it has built a dedicated following over the years. Fans have made unofficial translations that, while not perfect, show how strong the narrative and writing were.

An HD-2D remake would finally give Bahamut Lagoon the global recognition it deserves. The combination of strategy gameplay and vibrant dragon designs would shine with modern effects. It is exactly the kind of overlooked title that could benefit most from this style. Not only that, but Square Enix could touch up the story where needed to make it more appealing to modern audiences and deeper intertwine the political and dragon drama.

2) Final Fantasy VI

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Final Fantasy VI is widely regarded as one of the greatest RPGs ever made, possibly even better than Final Fantasy VII. Originally released on the Super Nintendo, it pushed the limits of storytelling within the genre. Its ensemble cast allowed for multiple perspectives, giving players a deeper connection to the world and its conflicts. The game’s narrative tackled complex themes, including loss, identity, and resistance against oppression. Its villain, Kefka, remains one of the most memorable antagonists in gaming due to his chaotic nature and impact on the story.

Regarding gameplay, Final Fantasy VI refined the Active Time Battle system and introduced the Magicite system, allowing players to customize abilities across its many characters. This flexibility added depth without overwhelming players. It would eventually lead to the Materia system seen in Final Fantasy VII, showing just how ahead of its time this game was.

An HD-2D remake feels like a natural fit. The game’s iconic scenes would gain new impact through improved lighting and presentation while maintaining their original charm. It is one of the most obvious choices for a remake and would likely resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers. Not only that, but it wouldn’t require the manpower and dedication that Final Fantasy VII Remake did, allowing fans to enjoy it as it was, but with updated visuals and quality of life features.

1) Chrono Trigger

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Chrono Trigger is often considered the gold standard for RPG design and one of the greatest and most beloved JRPGs of all time. Developed by a team that included creators from both the Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest series, it delivered an incredible adventure that avoided many of the genre’s common pitfalls. Its time travel mechanic allowed players to explore different eras, with actions in one timeline affecting outcomes in another, allowing for multiple endings that was ahead of its time.

The game also featured a battle system that emphasized positioning and combined character abilities. Tech attacks allowed party members to work together, creating dynamic combat scenarios. This system kept battles engaging from start to finish. This was enhanced by the enemies that appeared on screen rather than random encounters that were common in this day and age.

Visually, Chrono Trigger already has a timeless aesthetic, supported by character designs from Akira Toriyama. An HD-2D remake could enhance its environments while preserving that iconic look. Given its legacy, it stands as the most logical and exciting candidate for this treatment. Remaking Chrono Trigger in this fashion is the most obvious choice because it wouldn’t just revisit the past, but highlight the creativity that defined an entire era of RPGs and continues to do so.

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