‘Resident Evil 2’ Remake Confirms Bonus Modes, Including the Return of Tofu

The Resident Evil 2 remake is soooo close to release, and a lot of fans are getting excited for it. That’s mainly due to the debut of a “one-shot” demo that came out this past weekend, providing only 30 minutes to see what the game has to offer. Apparently, that was just enough time to make it a hit- and it also confirms a couple of extra modes that will be in the full game!

Capcom tweeted about the modes through the official Resident Evil account earlier today, and fans should be thrilled by the return of two fan favorites.

The first tweet confirms that a mini-game called The 4th Survivor will be unlockable once you complete the game, featuring the emotionless Grim Reaper back in action.

But not only that- Tofu is back! You can play as his character in The Tofu Survivor, which can also be unlocked. Check them both out in the tweet below.

Survive Raccoon City as the Grim Reaper and… a block of tofu? Unlockable bonus modes make their return in Resident Evil 2 with The 4th Survivor and The Tofu Survivor, included with #RE2 at launch on January 25! pic.twitter.com/NR75CQlECX — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) January 14, 2019

In addition, Kat, who serves as community manager for the Resident Evil franchise in the UK, shared more details about Grim’s and Tofu’s separate adventures, along with a couple of additional screenshots. And, yes, Tofu looks great for, well, non-meat.

The Grim Reaper is back in 4th Survivor, a canon #RE2 minigame that will be unlockable after beating the game! Then there’s Tofu… oh boy, this is going to be SO good. 😂 pic.twitter.com/cllEsCAwpq — Kat (@ImKatastrophe) January 14, 2019

For those who may not recall, HUNK was initially introduce in the Resident Evil 2 game on PlayStation as a ruthless operative completely devoid of emotion. But Tofu was also introduced around the same time, with his mini-game being a parody of HUNK’s, mainly serving as a collision model test for the team.

Needless to say, they’re staples with this release, so it’s great to see them make a return for the remake. Plus, Tofu in 4K, guys! C’mon!

As if we didn’t have enough reason to play this game. Make sure to play the demo while you can!

Resident Evil 2 releases on January 25 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

