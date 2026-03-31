5 Unlikely Video Game Spinoffs of Major Franchises

Typically speaking, video game franchises are usually predictable about the directions they take. Sequels and DLC releases tend to dominate the conversation, and rarely do we see a series take a sharp, unexpected turn. Every now and then, though, a franchise throws us a curveball that feels delightfully odd or even outright absurd yet somehow works. These spinoffs take beloved worlds and characters and reimagine them in ways nobody saw coming, often revealing new sides of familiar stories. They show that creativity does not always follow logic and that oddball ideas can become fan favorites.

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To that end, these 5 spinoffs games prove that even the most established universes can thrive outside their comfort zones. They remind that innovation often lives in the strangest places, and that a little weirdness can go a long way in making a game. Every one of these titles challenges expectations, offering experiences that are as strange as they are compelling. Players who dive into them are rewarded with both nostalgia and a sense of surprise.

5. Horizon Hunter’s Gathering (Horizon Zero Dawn)

Horizon Hunters Gathering takes the epic, gritty hunt of Aloy’s adventures and transforms it into a weirdly colorful, party-style game. Instead of carefully stalking massive mechanical beasts across vast landscapes, players now gather, battle, and strategize in playful mini encounters that feel like a board game on steroids, and sort of like Monster Hunter, in a way. While not yet released, gameplay footage showcases a number of unusual mechanics for the series, such a rogue-like element that seems to affect your build in gameplay.

The game retains some of the tension of its origin point in hunting sequences, but presents it with a wink and a grin, and this especially evident in its very differing art style. It gives off a whimsical mischief in ways that feel unmistakably part of the Horizon universe, yet, very different at the same time.

4. Fallout Shelter (Fallout)

Fallout Shelter is a mobile management spinoff that replaces the bleak wasteland with the intimate chaos of an underground vault. Rather than explore the remains of nuclear war, players, instead, are assigned to maintain said vault by assigning dwellers to workstations, manage resources, fend off radroach infestations. The goal is to keep morale high to maintain a functioning society underground.

This unique spin-off, despite having very different gameplay from Fallout itself, ties directly into the series due to vaults being present in base games. The game captures the sense of survival and resource scarcity from Fallout but compresses it into a tiny, addictive ecosystem. Watching your dwellers scurry about, responding to your choices and mistakes, gives the apocalypse a strangely domestic charm akin to something distant like Lemmings.

The real delight comes from the cascading consequences of small decisions. Ignoring one workstation or sending a dweller unprepared can ripple into a catastrophic chain of failures. Every new expansion of the vault feels like a miniature sandbox of disaster and triumph, with occasional absurd humor from dwellers’ mishaps. Fallout Shelter turns what could have been a sterile management sim into a living, breathing version of the Fallout universe where every playthrough feels different.

3 . Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story (Mario / Mario RPG)

Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story is easily one of the weirdest games on this list. In it, Mario and Luigi shrink down and enter the innards of Bowser’s body. Digestive tracts, organs, and microscopic enemies become the backdrop for inventive exploration and battle sequences. Puzzles and enemies are designed around the surreal premise, forcing players to navigate a living organism with a sense of humor and chaos. It feels absurd on paper but astonishingly natural in execution, with the gameplay cleverly blending biology-themed hazards with classic Mario mechanics.

The narrative surprises continue as you witness Bowser’s reactions from the inside and interact with his environment in unconventional ways. The charm lies in the game’s ability to make a living body feel like a full-fledged adventure world. It is a bit of a fever dream, but players are encouraged to experiment with the environment and solve creative puzzles, all while following a story that is both playful and bizarre. It transforms what could have been a gross-out gimmick into one of the most memorable and inventive entries in the franchise. It’s still really weird though.

2. Halo Wars (Halo)

One of the most compelling shifts to a beloved franchise, Halo Wars takes the fast-paced, first-person shooter universe of Halo and spins it into a sprawling real-time strategy experience. Instead of controlling Master Chief directly, players manage armies of Spartans, Warthogs, and Banshees, overseeing battles across large maps while commanding resources and base construction. The tension of fighting the Covenant remains, but now the focus is on strategy and tactics rather than reflexes and aim.

What makes Halo Wars brilliant as a spinoff is how it maintains the franchise’s iconic visuals, like its weapons and enemies, while reimagining the gameplay completely. Campaign missions challenge you to think like generals, balancing unit composition, upgrades, and tactical positioning to succeed. Multiplayer matches add layers of chaos as opponents adapt and react, forcing adaption to anticipate every move. The game proves that even a beloved first-person shooter can pivot into strategy without losing the spirit that makes the universe so compelling.

1. Persona 4: Dancing All Night (Persona)

Persona 4: Dancing All Night takes the familiar characters and story from the beloved RPG and throws them into a rhythm-based spectacle that no one saw coming. Instead of battling shadows and exploring dungeons, players tap, slide, and groove their way through elaborate music tracks, syncing every beat to unlock new story scenes. The bright lights, flashy animations, and constant energy make it feel like a full-blown concert, yet it somehow retains the humor and charm of the original Persona cast. It’s a dizzying, delightful shift that proves a franchise doesn’t need to stick to the same formula to stay compelling.

What makes it truly remarkable is how the game balances its music gameplay with narrative callbacks and fan-favorite interactions. Between songs, players uncover mini-stories, character moments, and unlockables that deepen the Persona universe rather than dilute it. Even the rhythm mechanics evolve as the game progresses sometimes creative flair. By the end, you realize Persona 4: Dancing All Night isn’t just a novelty spinoff at all. It’s really a carefully crafted experience that both surprises and rewards longtime fans, but it still pretty weird (like many spins-offs on this list).

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