Clockwork Revolution Director Discusses Inspirations After BioShock Comparisons

The director of Clockwork Revolution has discussed the comparisons to BioShock Infinite. BioShock is one of the influential video game franchises out there. It was widely praised for its incredibly well-written and deep story mixed with brutal gameplay that helped elevate a feeling of horror present in the atmosphere. Many would probably contend the first game is the high point of the series, but its subsequent sequels were still well received. BioShock Infinite was a game of the year contender in 2013, which is really saying something given it released the same year as games like Grand Theft Auto V and The Last of Us. However, due to a variety of reasons, Irrational Games shut down and the series was put on ice for years. A fourth game under a new studio was greenlit a few years ago, but it has reportedly been a struggle to get off the ground.

Earlier this year, a trailer for a new game called Clockwork Revolution debuted at the Xbox showcase and many immediately thought it was a new BioShock game. The game's look was very, very reminiscent of BioShock Infinite and had many wondering if it was a sequel, remaster, or remake. Turns out, it's none of the above. It's not even a spiritual successor. According to director Chad Moore, Clockwork Revolution is inspired far more by Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines. While it's possible that it still may take some cues from BioShock, Moore cited specific reasons for why the other two games inspired his new title from its narrative, RPG elements, and world building.

With deep world building, compelling narrative, crunchy RPG systems, engaging gameplay, and massive reactivity, I’ve always described @ClockworkGame as the love child of #arcanum and @VBloodlines. pic.twitter.com/qp51n2a24L — Chad Moore (@Pappylicious) July 8, 2023

As of right now, Clockwork Revolution has no release date. We have no indication of when it may release, but it will be an Xbox and PC exclusive. It looks like it could be pretty interesting and the other games Moore cited are definitely RPG classics, so it should serve as a great foundation for this new title. Only time will tell if it turns out just as great as the others.

