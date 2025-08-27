Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Director Confirms Sequel or Spin-Off Plans

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of the best-reviewed games of 2025 and easily a frontrunner for Game of the Year. After completing it, many fans felt a void and wished for more. Sandfall Interactive has teased its plans in the past, but a recent interview has shed more light on the series and what comes after Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Fans have been torn between wanting DLC for the game or a new title developed by Sandfall Interactive. While the future remains uncertain, fans now have a clearer idea of what to expect, and there is another iconic series to look to for hints.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an interview with YouTuber MrMattyPlays, director Guillaume Broche spoke about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and the future of the game. Broche did not give specifics, but his answers revealed how Sandfall Interactive will handle the series.

“Clair Obscur is the franchise name. Expedition 33 is one of the stories that we want to tell in this franchise,” Broche said. “Exactly what it will look like and what the concept will be is still too soon to announce, but what is sure is that this is not the end of the Clair Obscur franchise.”

Broche’s comments seem to indicate a new game is planned for the series, but it may not be a direct sequel to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. In this regard, fans can look to the Final Fantasy series, a major inspiration for Sandfall Interactive. While each Final Fantasy game shares a name, they focus on different stories and characters and are set in different worlds. There are some exceptions, of course, but it looks like Sandfall Interactive may be planning a similar formula for Clair Obscur.

It remains to be seen what Sandfall Interactive has planned for the future. Its debut title was met with extreme praise and achieved incredible success. The developer has teased that it is working on various things in the past, with many expecting a release on the Nintendo Switch 2 for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Play video

Regardless of whether Sandfall Interactive has planned for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and the series, fans are hopeful it remains turn-based. This was one of the most appealing aspects of the game, and many believe it has even encouraged Square Enix to revisit the idea of a turn-based Final Fantasy.

Would you prefer to see a new game or DLC for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33? Let us know in the comments below!