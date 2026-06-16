5 Wildly Successful Early Access Games With Full Releases Confirmed for 2026

Many games release in Early Access feeling pretty underbaked, missing key features or lacking content. But some are surprisingly polished. These tend to be the games that wind up becoming incredibly popular before they ever hit their full release, as fans feel no qualms recommending them even if they are technically unfinished. This year, quite a few of those highly beloved, impressively polished Early Access games are lining up for their full releases.

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When a popular Early Access game hits 1.0, it’s exciting for new and returning fans alike. Those who already have the EA version get to finally experience the game in its final form. And those who like to wait for a full release to jump in have a new game to try, one that already has a solid track record of positive reviews from Early Access players. That’s the case for all 5 of these exciting Early Access hits that are finally getting full releases in 2026. Some of them are even arriving on console for the very first time, as well.

5) Runescape: Dragonwilds

Image courtesy of Jagex, Ltd.

Dragonwilds hasn’t been in Early Access for nearly as long as most of the games on this list. It shadow dropped in EA back in April 2025, and with the RuneScape name to recommend it, it quickly gained traction on Steam. Now, just a little over a year after it first dropped in Early Access, Dragonwilds is gearing up for a full 1.0 release. With several content updates throughout EA, the Ruecape survival spinoff is in the best shape yet.

This 1.0 release is exciting for anyone waiting on a full launch for the open-world survival game. But it’s especially noteworthy because it marks the first time a RuneScape game will release for consoles. When it hits 1.0 on September 15th, Dragonwilds will be available for PC via Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and even Nintendo Switch 2. With Very Positive reviews on Steam already, this is certainly one to watch if you love RuneScape and/or open-world survival games with plenty of dragons on offer.

4) Palworld

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Since it first burst onto the scene in January 2024, Palworld has attracted plenty of attention, both good and bad. Despite Pokemon clone accusations (including an actual lawsuit from Nintendo), the game has found its audience already in Early Access. Palworld has over 151,000 reviews on Steam, with an Overwhelmingly Positive review average. Having quite a few hours in the game myself, I can certainly see why. Its combination of base building and creature collecting makes for a truly addictive gameplay loop.

After well over 2 years of Early Access success, Palworld is finally ready to launch in 1.0 on July 10th. Unlike many EA titles, Palworld is already available on consoles, and its full release will arrive on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. So, this release won’t bring any new platforms, but it will come with another massive update to the game. 1.0 will add new Pals, new areas, and a World Tree feature, plus more story content. For those who prefer to opt out of EA or who are just ready for an excuse to return to Palworld, July 10th will be an exciting day.

3) Enshrouded

Image courtesy of Keen Games

Another hit Early Access survival RPG from 2024, Enshrouded lets players slowly reclaim the wilderness to build their own kingdom. It has become one of the most popular fantasy survival games around in the last few years. Now, at long last, it’s gearing up for a full release. After a massive final pre-launch update, Keen Games has turned its attention to 1.0.

Ensrhouded 1.0 will release in August 2026 for PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. For gamers like me who prefer consoles, especially for RPGs, that’s excellent news. Currently, the game’s EA version is only available for PC via Steam. So 1.0 will not only bring another big update to this beloved fantasy survival RPG, it will also bring the game to PS5 and Xbox for the very first time.

2) Fields of Mistria

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At the risk of starting a cozy gamer riot, I’m going to say something controversial. I think Fields of Mistria has the potential to finally unseat Stardew Valley as the go-to farming sim recommendation. Since it was released in Early Access on Steam in 2024, the game has attracted a large following for its combination of magical girl energy and farming sim classics, done better. It’s highly polished in Early Access, and major updates have added new content along the way.

Now, NPC Studio has confirmed that Fields of Mistria will release in Early Access on August 5th. That marks almost exactly 2 years between EA and full release. Alas, though the game is already Steam Deck compatible, Fields of Mistria isn’t coming to consoles just yet. NPC Studio isn’t ruling it out forever, but wanted to focus on a full and final PC version before exploring console ports. Even so, the addition of those final bits of content will be an exciting time for Mistria fans, and could set the stage to earn the game’s place as the new favorite farming sim.

1)Valheim

Image courtesy of Iron Gate and Coffee Stain Publishing

Of all the survival games on this list, Valheim is arguably the most popular. It’s also been the longest road to 1.0, as Valheim was released in Early Access back in 2021. But at long last, Iron Gate and Coffee Stain are ready to bring the brutal Viking-themed survival game to 1.0 on September 9th. Even 5 years after launch, it still gets consistently high concurrent player counts on Steam.

When it releases in 1.0, Valheim will finally come to the PS5, and it’s also gearing up to add yet another major survival game to the Switch 2 library. Its Early Access version has already been available on Xbox Series X|S as part of the Game Preview program. So, Valheim will be on most major platforms once it gets its full release. With so many dedicated fans eager for the game’s final form, plus console gamers to pick up their axes for the first time, this is sure to be one of the bigger 1.0 launches of 2026.

Which Early Access game are you most excited to see hit 1.0? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!