Nintendo Switch 2 Getting One of the Best Survival Games Ever Soon

One of the best survival games ever is set to release for Nintendo Switch 2 very soon. While it’s still not even a year old, the Switch 2 has already locked down releases for a handful of big-name survival games. Valheim is coming to the hardware in 2026 and Ark: Survival Ascended has been confirmed to be in the works for the platform as well. Now, in advance of these survival titles landing on Switch 2, the console will be getting an upgraded version of one major release in the coming week.

Arriving on February 17th, Subnautica will become native to Nintendo Switch 2. The underwater survival game, which originally launched in 2018, has since become one of the most beloved in its genre. It would eventually make the jump to Nintendo Switch in 2021, although due to the hardware being a bit underpowered when compared to other platforms, this has generally been seen as the worst version of the game to play. Now, Subnautica is getting upgraded for Switch 2 and will be able to perform at 60 frames per second. When docked, Subnautica will also be able to reach a 1440p resolution, with the handheld version being set to 1080p.

Best of all, Subnautica isn’t the only game in the series that’s coming to Switch 2. The arctic-themed spin-off, Subnautica: Below Zero, will also be arriving on the new Nintendo console on February 17th. This will make the entire Subnautica series better than ever on Nintendo hardware, which should thrill those who play on Switch 2.

For those who already own Subnautica and/or Subnautica: Below Zero on Nintendo Switch, this new version on Switch 2 also won’t cost anything. Unknown Worlds is releasing it merely as a free upgrade for Switch 2 that will be readily available to download. Anyone looking to pick up either Subnautica game on the eShop in lieu of this update’s release can expect to pay $30 for each title.

To see Subnautica and Below Zero releasing on Switch 2 is arguably happening at the perfect time, as Sunbautica 2 is set to release later this year. Upon its arrival, the long-awaited sequel will only be playable in early access. Sadly, it also won’t be available on Switch 2. On a long enough timeline, though, Subnautica 2 seems likely to release on the Switch 2, especially given Unknown Worlds new ports to the Nintendo console.

