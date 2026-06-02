RuneScape’s First-Ever Console Release Hits PS5 in 2026 (And It’ll Be on PS Plus)

Last year, Jagex made waves when it released a brand-new RuneScape game out of nowhere. RuneScape: Dragonwilds arrived on Steam in Early Access on April 15th, 2025, and quickly became one of the most-played games on the platform. Since then, the game has seen several major updates, adding new features and content for players to enjoy. But until now, Dragonwilds has been limited to a PC-only audience. Today, however, Jagex revealed that RuneScape: Dragonwilds will release for PS5 in 2026. It will be the first time a RuneScape game has ever been available on consoles, making this a pretty historic occasion.

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While RuneScape is a classic, sandbox MMO, Dragonwilds is much more of a straightforward open-world survival title. Many fans compare the spin-off to something more akin to modern survival games like Valheim, and for good reason. Whether you’re a longtime RuneScape fan or a lover of modern survival games, though, it’s exciting to see the franchise finally making its way to consoles. And Dragonwilds is a solid choice to bring in new players, with a Very Positive Rating on Steam after over 19K reviews. As revealed during the June 2nd State of Play, RuneScape: Dragonwilds is officially headed to PS5 in 2026. Better yet, it’ll be a day-one title on PS Plus Extra and Premium.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds Confirms PS5 Release During State of Play

Courtesy of Jagex, Ltd.

Since the original RuneScape MMORPG released in 2001, the games have been exclusive to PC. That makes the PS5 launch of RuneScape: Dragonwilds especially exciting, as it marks the first time a RuneScape game has ever been available on console. And after a year of player feedback in Early Access on Steam, this is quite an exciting title to start with. Dragonwilds has sold over 1 million copies in Early Access, and has seen several major updates since its initial Early Access release in April 2025. That means the version that arrives on PS5 will be an exciting introduction to RuneScape for new fans, and a polished version of the latest RuneScape spin-off for returning players.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds is an open-world survival RPG with plenty of co-op elements in homage to the franchise’s MMO roots. Players will take on quests, level up a variety of skills, and uncover plenty of iconic RuneScape foes and lore while doing it. Of course, with a name like Dragonwilds, there will be dragons to slay, as well. Reviews from the Steam version of the game note that it does a nice job of making the RuneScape world accessible to new players while still offering an experience that will delight fans of old school RuneScape. And it has been getting better with every update, thanks to player feedback. To get a sense of how far the game has come, you can check out the anniversary trailer below:

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Jagex hasn’t yet confirmed an exact date for RuneScape: Dragonwilds to make its PS5 debut. However, the game is expected to arrive in 2026. It will also be a day-one release for PS Plus subscribers at the Extra and Premium tiers. With this milestone bringing RuneScape to console for the first time in 25 years, it could be a whole new era for the beloved fantasy IP. If you’re eager to play RuneScape: Dragonwilds on PS5, you can wishlist the game now to get notified when it does arrive on the platform.

Have you played RuneScape: Dragonwilds yet? Will you jump in when it comes to PS5? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!