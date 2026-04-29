5 Worst Games Released on Nintendo Wii

When Nintendo released the Wii in 2006, it completely changed the gaming industry and the company, as it underperformed with its prior console, the GameCube. The Wii changed all of that, attracting all kinds of gamers who loved its focus on movement-based gameplay, and it sold like hotcakes, moving more than 100 million consoles throughout its lifecycle. It also boasted a library of over 1,200 titles, and while many were great, some were pretty awful. We looked through the Wii’s library and found five terrible games that shouldn’t have been released. They were identified based on contemporary critics’ reviews upon release, how frustrating they were to play, and how much gamers hated them.

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1) Offroad Extreme! Special Edition

Image courtesy of Conspiracy Entertainment

Offroad Extreme! Special Edition is an off-road racing game developed as a class project by students who were chimpanzees. That’s not true, but it would explain why the buggy game that barely works exists in the first place, as it’s an unplayable mess with terrible graphics and horrific controls. You’re meant to steer by tilting your Wii remote, but it doesn’t register, and the sluggish response means you’re not going to win the race … you probably won’t even finish it. The graphics are also awful, and the framerate is 20 at best (likely fewer), earning no favorable reviews when this turd was released in 2012 for the Wii.

2) London Taxi: Rush Hour

Image courtesy of Bold Games

London Taxi: Rush Hour was first released on the PlayStation 2 before appearing on the Wii a couple of years later. It’s unclear why that happened because the Wii port is pretty awful. The game is essentially a clone of Crazy Taxi, but reskinned to look like a London cab. London Taxi: Rush Hour wasn’t successful on the PS2, so it’s a head-scratcher why they bothered with the Wii port, which critics tore apart. The biggest complaint, aside from it being a Crazy Taxi ripoff, is its controls, which were poorly programmed; it also has terrible graphics, a broken framerate, and is all but unplayable.

3) Mini Desktop Racing

Image courtesy of Conspiracy Entertainment

You might be noticing a trend here, yet the Wii wasn’t the best place for racing games. Mini Desktop Racing is another of many terrible racing games on the system, though it does feature an interesting concept. It’s essentially Micro Machines, but a racing game set on a desktop, with fans, pens, and other office items getting in the way. Unfortunately, it has terrible controls, as it seems Data Design Interactive never properly figured out how to code for the Wii remote (a common problem with their Wii games), and the graphics are pretty bad as well.

4) Kidz Sports: Ice Hockey

Image courtesy of Bold Games

Cards on the table, all of the Kidz Sports games pretty much suck on the Wii, though they were released on multiple platforms, and they didn’t all suck on every one of them. Still, they’re pretty awful, and one of the worst is Kidz Sports: Ice Hockey. It’s another Data Design Interactive game, which means that very little money went into making it, ensuring that the controls are crap, the graphics are terrible, and it has absolutely no redeeming qualities whatsoever. IGN gave the game a 1 out of 10, telling potential buyers, “Don’t bother.”

5) Action Girlz Racing

Image courtesy of Popcorn Arcade & Conspiracy Entertainment

When it comes to terrible games on the Wii, the lowest-rated game in terms of critics’ reviews is Action Girlz Racing. Once again, a racing game, and it’s a real stinker. It’s another gem from Data Design Interactive, essentially the same racing game as the others, just reskinned with a different theme. The graphics are terrible, as is the game’s design and racing mechanics, but the controls are the real problem, as they make the game pretty much unplayable. It’s little more than shovelware and is easily one of the worst games released on the Wii.

What’s the worst game you remember playing on the Wii? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!