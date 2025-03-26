5 Nintendo Wii Games That Still Need Switch Remasters

As we approach the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, conversations have been brewing regarding the next phase of the games to come to the console. While Nintendo already embraces its origins with its Nintendo Switch Online subscription that gives users access to games from NES, SNES, Game Boy, Nintendo 64, and more, one specific console era is missing from the picture: Nintendo Wii. The Wii brought some incredible titles to the community and was only available to play via backward compatibility on the Wii U, which was limited by its graphical advancements. For these reasons, Nintendo should be looking back at the Wii for its next phase in titles that need to be brought back into the spotlight.

We have already seen Nintendo bring some Wii games to the Switch, but the upcoming Switch 2 looks to be the optimal opportunity to revitalize these titles with advancements in graphics and gameplay experience. As such, these Wii games are ones that need to get some attention in the future:

Super Mario Galaxy 2

Super Mario Galaxy 2 is a great addition to the Super Mario franchise that needs more recognition.

A sequel to the beloved Super Mario Galaxy, this installment has yet to be recognized by Nintendo as a surefire hit for the Switch. We did see the original Super Mario Galaxy featured alongside Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine in the limited-edition Super Mario 3D All-Stars bundle for the Switch, but it only stoked the fire behind players to get this sequel into the picture. Super Mario Galaxy 2 is a rarity, given that it received critical acclaim and was praised as a better installment over the original title.

Besides the competition, the gameplay would make a huge impression on Nintendo Switch as it still holds up today. A remastered version would be a great way to introduce newer Nintendo fans to a game that is only playable through the Wii and Wii U. Super Mario games are always a cinch for players, which only confirms the need for Galaxy 2 to make its debut on the Switch for everyone to enjoy.

Wii Sports Resort

Wii Sports Resort is one of those games that perfectly balances fun and innovation.

If you can’t hear the Wii Sports theme song in your head right now, then this shows exactly why Wii Sports Resort needs a remastered version. This installment was the first title on the system to use the Wii MotionPlus accessory, which demonstrated Nintendo’s advancements in motion sensor response and control. Seeing how the Switch line of consoles continues this tradition with the Joy-Con and has brought Nintendo Switch Sports to the original platform, it feels right to bring a beloved classic like Resort to a new generation.

Wii Sports Resort took everything that was loved about the original and added new content that utilized the Wii to its best. From flying in the sky as a plane, to battling other Miis across Wuhu Island, many innovative games can be showcased in a remastered version. Of course, a new installment would be great, but the gameplay experience is still valuable and would transition well to the next console. While the Mii system isn’t as popular as it was back then, it’s hard to tell if the Switch 2 will lean back into the feature once more. In any case, it’s a title that many fans are desperate to see brought back to the spotlight.

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

Twilight Prince ss is A staple in the Zelda series that needs to be remastered.

One of my favorite installments in the Zelda series (apologies, Tears of the Kingdom) and a highly-demanded title by fans across the internet, Twilight Princess needs to be brought to the Switch in a remastered version. The story itself is darker and more mature than the other series installments, but it also brings a different gameplay experience that hasn’t been replicated yet. The love for this title has been seen by Nintendo, which made an enhanced HD version for the Wii U, but we haven’t seen Midna and the gang come to the Nintendo Switch other than as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate trophies.

We can all agree that the title deserves a remake as opposed to a remaster, but there’s something still visually gorgeous about the 2006 game. Bringing the installment to the Switch could fare quite well, given that the Wii Remote and Nunchuck were used as motion controls in the Wii port. It’s kinda shocking that Twilight Princess wasn’t brought to the Switch during its run, especially around the time when Breath of the Wild was prominent. As we’ve seen in previous Zelda titles, the company isn’t afraid to get a bit darker with their story, which is all the more reason to remaster this incredible entry.

Punch-Out!!!

If we got Punch-Out!!! For the Switch 2, It would knock the competition out of the ring.

While the series is on indefinite hiatus and the reports of the franchise being killed were a punch to the gut to many, we shouldn’t count to 10 and wait for a TKO to be confirmed just yet. Nintendo brought several installments of this boxing series to its consoles throughout the 80s and 90s, with Next Level Games stepping into the ring to take over the franchise after 2000. With Little Mac, Doc Louis, and the rest of the boxers only appearing in the 2009 Wii iteration of Punch-Out!!, the ring has only seen a little bit of fight left within it through the Super Smash Bros. series.

Boxing games are rare these days, but they should be more relevant given Nintendo’s work in motion control technology. Punch-Out!! was not only a good workout but a fun way to provide players with an experience to witness physically. Anyone who’s played it would agree that the components of this game would work perfectly with the Nintendo Switch family of consoles. The gameplay is still loads of fun, and there is a generation of players who have never had trouble trying to defeat Soda Popinski or Mr. Sandman without getting tired from the relentless dodging and punches thrown.

Metroid Prime 3: Corruption

Metroid Prime 3 is the precursor to Prime 4, so what better time to bring this installment to the masses than now?

Before we get into Metroid Prime 4 in the coming months, Nintendo users would appreciate a chance to play the previous installment in the franchise. Many consider Metroid Prime 3: Corruption to be one of the series’ most underrated games, which is crazy to think, considering the critical acclaim surrounding it. Having been released in 2007, the visuals, gameplay, and music still hold their own, making it a premier title to bring to the Nintendo Switch in a remaster.

Metroid Prime 3 would be an optimal choice to bring to Switch, not only because of the fourth installment releasing soon, but to showcase the features that the Nintendo consoles are known for. This installment utilized the Wii Remote and Nunchuck to it’s fullest, having been the main cause for multiple delays throughout production. It would be a shame not to recognize the craftsmanship put into the project. Metroid Prime 3 is one of those games that could be enjoyed by series regulars and those who want to dig into the world of Metroid.