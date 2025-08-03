New Dynasty Warriors Game Announced and It’s a Remaster

Hard as it might be to believe, Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors franchise has been around and kicking for 25 years now. For two and a half decades, the series has entertained players around the world, with games released across several different platforms. Since the first game came out back in 2000, 10 mainline games have been released. It appears that one of those games now has a remaster in development, but Koei Tecmo is keeping a tight lid on which one is getting the treatment. We also don’t know which systems will be treated to the game when it does arrive.

While this sounds like the kind of sparse information that usually accompanies a leak, this Dynasty Warriors remaster was officially announced by Koei Tecmo. The announcement came about at the tail end of a video released by the publisher celebrating the history of the series. At just one minute and 27 seconds, the video spends most of the time offering a visual recap of the series up until this point. For Dynasty Warriors fans, it’s a nice visual retrospective, and fans can find it below.

Unsurprisingly, Dynasty Warriors fans are already sharing their thoughts on which game will receive the remaster treatment, as well as which game they’d personally like to see. There have been a lot of players sharing hopes for Dynasty Warriors 4 in particular, which came out back in 2003 on PS2 and the original Xbox. Given the high regard many fans have for that entry, it would make a lot of sense, and it would be a good way for series newcomers to finally experience what it has to offer. As of this writing, that game remains completely unavailable on modern platforms, which also makes it a strong candidate.

Technically speaking, Dynasty Warriors has actually been around for longer than 25 years, as the original numbered entry in the series came out in North America in 1997. However, that game has a slightly different title in Japan, and it’s in a completely different genre; unlike the musou style seen in the rest of the numbered entries, the first Dynasty Warriors was a fighting game. Koei Tecmo considers Dynasty Warriors 2 as the real start of the series, so we can safely assume that the company won’t be remastering the first title.

There’s really no telling when the Dynasty Warriors remaster will be announced, or when we could get anything in terms of significant news. However, fans of the musou genre might want to keep an eye on Koei Tecmo’s Hyrule Warriors spin-off series. The series maintains the gameplay popularized by Dynasty Warriors, but with characters and settings inspired by the Zelda franchise. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is the next game in the series from Koei Tecmo and Omega Force, and it’s scheduled to be released this winter on Nintendo Switch 2.

What Dynasty Warriors game do you want to see remastered? How long have you been playing games in the series? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!