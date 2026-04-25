6 Weirdest Games On The GameCube

Over the years, Nintendo has shown a willingness to embrace its inner weirdo. The console maker has upped its game in that department since the 2000s, and for the most part, it has worked for them. Sure, the Wii U was a dud, but most of Nintendo’s other attempts to innovate have worked out pretty well. That said, the GameCube was really the start of Nintendo letting its hair down, so to speak. There are tons of oddball games on the platform, but a few of them stand out as truly strange.

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Here are the six weirdest GameCube games of all time.

6) Geist

Geist is a weird game for several reasons. One of the most notable is that it’s an M-rated shooter on a Nintendo platform. Switch owners get many more of those these days, but in 2005, Geist felt like a unicorn. You rarely saw games like this, especially ones published by Nintendo.

On top of that, Geist puts you in the shoes of a ghost who can inhabit other bodies. You’ll use that power to solve puzzles and fight off enemies. Each potential host has their own ability, which lets players experiment quite a bit as they work their way through Geist‘s campaign. It’s not a great game, but it is absolutely worth checking out.

5) Chibi-Robo!

Chibi-Robo is a puzzle game starring a tiny robot that needs to keep his battery up as he completes tasks around the house. As you finish up all the chores given to you by the Sanderson family, you’ll collect Happy Points. Eventually, you’ll earn enough to become the top-ranked Super Chibi-Robo.

It’s a weird premise for a game. Toss in the novel mechanic of battery management, and you have one of the stranger puzzlers of all time. It also doesn’t hurt that the Sandersons dream up some incredibly strange tasks. Granted, the daughter, Jenny, behaves like a frog, so maybe it’s not that surprising, but this is still a great novelty for fans of weird games.

4) Killer7

Killer7 comes from Grasshopper Manufacture, which is the studio led by Goichi Suda. When Suda51 is involved, you know things are going to get strange. Thankfully for fans of the legendary developer, Killer7 is exactly what you’re hoping for. In this action-adventure game, you play as a group of seven assassins, each of which have their own special set of skills.

However, there’s much more here than it appears. I won’t spoil the twist for you here, but it is one of the best of the era. There have been rumblings about a potential sequel for years. Most likely, it’ll never happen thanks to rights issues, but Shinji Mikami, the Resident Evil creator who co-wrote Killer7 with Suda51, was talking about a new project as recently as 2024.

3) Gotcha Force

Gotcha Force is kind of like if you took Transformers and turned it into a gacha game. You play as a kid who finds a Gotcha Borg called G-Red and has to work with other Gotcha Force members to stop the evil Gotcha Borgs from taking over Earth. As you fight off the evil Borgs, you’ll start to earn new types of Borgs to upgrade your arsenal.

It’s a wacky game that mixes a fun premise with solid battles. The issue is that combat never has any real progression, leading many players to get a little bored by the end of Gotcha Force’s run time. Unfortunately, it didn’t sell well, so we never got to see the team take a stab at improving the action.

2) Cubivore: Survival of the Fittest

In Cubivore, you play as a cube-shaped beast who needs to eat other animals to mutate and become stronger. As you increase your strength, you’ll eventually start to go up against the Killer Cubivore and its cronies, who have taken over the Wilderness. It’s your job to take them down.

There are over 100 mutations you can earn as you create your Cubivore, and you won’t just be making one. See, your Cubivore will die, but you can pass down different traits to your offspring, so that one of them will eventually take down the Killer Cubivore. It’s a strange premise, but it mostly works as a way of simulating natural selection.

1) Odama

Image courtesy of Vivarium

Odama is a tactical war game. You play as a young general in feudal Japan who wants to avenge his father’s death. To do so, he is going to revive one of the world’s deadliest weapons: the Odama. That doesn’t sound very weird on its own, but once you learn what the Odama actually is, your jaw will hit the floor.

See, the titular Odama is a giant pinball. And while Odama does have war game elements, most of the gameplay is based around playing the classic arcade game. Using giant flippers, you’ll shoot the Odama around the battlefield to wreak havoc on your enemies. Heck, you can even use the GameCube Microphone to move your troops out of the way to add even more oddity to the mix. It doesn’t quite top creator Yoot Saito’s weirdest game, Seaman, but it gets very close.

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