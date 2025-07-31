Octopath Traveler 0 Announced for Nintendo Switch & Switch 2 with New Trailer

Among many rumors about today’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, Octopath Traveler fans hoped to see a new game announced. And while many rumors and leaks proved false, Octopath Traveler 0 was confirmed during today’s showcase. The trailer for the new Octopath game debuted as the final note of the Nintendo Direct, and gamers got an in-depth look at what to expect from this upcoming Square Enix title.

Compared to many games showcased during the stream, Octopath Traveler 0 got a good bit of air time. The new trailer shows off some core game mechanics, including building, battles, and more. A December 4th release date for Octopath Traveler 0 was also revealed at the trailer’s end. So, not only is there a new Octopath Traveler game on the way, it’s coming out this year for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. To get a sense of what to expect, you can check out the Octopath Traveler 0 announcement trailer below:

This latest entry centers on a story of restoration as gamers work to rebuild the village and save the realm of Orsterra. It will bring new features to the game, including the ability to customize your character for the first time in the series’ history. Octopath Traveler 0 will also incorporate plenty of beloved core elements from the franchise, including its unique pixel-art style, Path Actions, and the Break and Boost battle system.

Octopath Traveler 0 is the third installment in the iconic Square Enix series, following Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II. Octopath Traveler 0 will be available to pre-order today, with physical editions for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 available. The listings are not yet available, but today’s new trailer description notes the game “is now available for pre-order,” so they should go up soon. Digital pre-orders will be available closer to the game’s December 4th release date.

Are you excited to see a new Octopath Traveler game confirmed for the Switch 2? Let us know in the comments below!