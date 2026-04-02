Best Nintendo Game From Each Console Generation

Nintendo has been around for a long time, and when video games began showing promise in the 1970s, the company shifted gears and jumped on board. Since then, Nintendo has grown into one of the most important video game hardware and software developers in the world, with a global influence. It entered the home video game console market early, thanks to a partnership with Mitsubishi, and before long, it plastered the name “Nintendo” on its own products. We looked through the company’s history to highlight the best games from each console generation. The winners were chosen primarily based on contemporary critics’ reviews at the time of release, their impact on the industry, and their overall popularity throughout the company’s history.

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1st) Computer Othello

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1st Gen: Color TV-Game | Computer TV-Game

Nintendo began developing video games in the 1970s and collaborated with other companies, incorporating its light-gun technology into the Magnavox Odyssey. Still, Nintendo produced its own systems during this time called the Color TV-Game and Computer TV-Game consoles. These came loaded with variations of Pong, Breakout, and other games, including Nintendo’s own version of Computer Othello, which was originally released in arcades. The home version was an exact port of the arcade game, which was rare at the time (and would remain so for many years), making it a popular product in Japan.

2nd) Mario’s Bombs Away

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2nd Gen: Game & Watch

Nintendo didn’t produce a home video game console in the 2nd console generation, but it did begin making handheld systems called Game & Watch. These were LCD-based games with digital clocks, and they were huge sellers, moving over 43 million units during the product line’s life. The most successful game during the second-generation period was Mario’s Bombs Away, which features Mario as a soldier. The player moves him to grab bombs from his buddy and carry them to another soldier on the other side, while enemy soldiers attempt to muck up the plan. Despite the game’s limited programming, it’s challenging and fun.

3rd) Super Mario Bros. 3

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3rd Gen: Nintendo Entertainment System

Nintendo properly entered the console scene in the third generation with the Famicom in Japan and the Nintendo Entertainment System in North America. The company absolutely dominated the competition, releasing some of the greatest games of all time on the NES. The system featured hundreds of excellent titles, and while everyone has their favorites, the best-reviewed and most popular game on the NES is Super Mario Bros. 3. The series’ threequel upped the game significantly over its predecessors, establishing many of the norms in platformers moving forward. It remains one of the greatest Mario games ever made.

4th) Donkey Kong Country

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4th Gen: Super Nintendo Entertainment System

Nintendo’s entry into the 16-bit era of the 4th console generation was the Super Nintendo, and, like its predecessor, the console didn’t disappoint. The SNES featured some fantastic games that pushed the new hardware to the limit. There were hundreds of amazing titles on the system, making it hard to pick the best. Still, at the end of the day, it’s impossible not to choose the SNES’ best platformer: Donkey Kong Country. The game reinvented its lead from villain to hero, perfectly depicted pre-rendered graphics, and delivered one of the most entertaining platformers to date.

5th) The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

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5th Gen: Nintendo 64

When the Nintendo 64 arrived, bringing 64-bit Nintendo gaming to the 5th console generation, it perfected 3D platforming and first-person gaming in ways that hadn’t been possible previously. The system’s library includes some of the era’s best games, including Super Mario 64, Star Fox 64, and GoldenEye 007. They’re amazing, but when you compare them to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, there’s no contest. Not only is it often considered among the best Zelda games ever made, but it is also frequently listed as one of the best video games ever released.

6th) Metroid Prime

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6th Gen: GameCube

It’s fair to say that the Nintendo GameCube wasn’t the biggest console of the 6th generation, as it was overshadowed by the Xbox and PlayStation 2. That didn’t stop Nintendo from flooding the market with some exceptional titles for the system. Some incredible console exclusives include The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, Super Mario Sunshine, and Star Wars Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader. While they’re all beloved classics, Metroid Prime is widely considered to be the system’s best title. It introduced 3D graphics and a first-person perspective to the long-established franchise, blowing away longtime fans while bringing in millions of new ones, and it’s a truly excellent game.

7th) Super Mario Galaxy

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7th Gen: Wii

The sales slump of the 6th generation became a thing of the past in the 7th when Nintendo introduced the Wii, which became one of the most successful video game consoles of all time. Not only was it widely beloved by players of all ages, but it also featured an extensive library of fun games, improved movement controls, and plenty of great console exclusives. Everyone has their favorite Wii titles, but the consensus is clear: Super Mario Galaxy is the system’s top game. It took the longstanding platformer into completely new worlds, introducing amazing new mechanics that absolutely propelled the franchise to new heights — it’s no wonder the game became the inspiration for the second animated Mario film.

8th) Mario Kart 8

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8th Gen: Wii U

While the Wii was a massive hit in the 7th generation, the Wii U was a swing and a miss in the 8th. While it outperformed the Virtual Boy, it wasn’t by much, and the system had a short shelf life as a result. The game that takes the top spot for the 8th is Mario Kart 8. Just as it did with previous entries in the franchise, Nintendo introduced new mechanics and characters into the formula, reinvigorating it and drawing in millions of players, new and old. Not only was Mario Kart 8 the top-selling game on the Wii U, but it’s also the second-best-selling Nintendo game of all time, having sold over 79 million copies on various systems since its release, placing it behind Wii Sports’ 82.9 million.

9th) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

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9th Gen: Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was released on both the Wii U and Nintendo Switch, but it was on the Switch that the game truly dominated. The game completely redefined what an action-adventure title could be and revitalized the Zelda franchise in a new direction. It took five years to develop and quickly became one of the best-received games ever made, winning Game of the Year in 2017. Breath of the Wild has been highly influential since its release, and it’s often called one of the best video games ever made, which isn’t surprising given the scope of its design.

10th) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

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10th Gen: Nintendo Switch 2

As of writing, there’s no consensus as to the 10th console generation, though some have indicated that the introduction of the Nintendo Switch 2 as its launching off point. Given that distinction, the best Nintendo game on the system is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Granted, it was released on the Nintendo Switch, and it plays beautifully on that system as well, but the Switch 2’s library is only just getting going, so the pickings are slim. It was a toss-up between Tears of the Kingdom and Donkey Kong Bananza, but ultimately, Tears won out thanks to its brilliant design and execution.

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