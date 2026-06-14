Every New Game Coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium in June 2026, Ranked

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lineup for June 2026 is a bit out of the ordinary. It has a high volume of incredibly niche games or ones that weren’t received well. These games are sometimes well-suited for subscription services since there is value in giving players underplayed titles, but this month is a bit heavy on them. Regardless, there are still some titles worth trying.

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Here’s how all eight PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for June 2026 compare to one another. Shifting from past precedents, the games on this list all come to the subscription service at various times throughout the month.

8) Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Image COurtesy of Square Enix

The Life is Strange games are rather divisive, but Life is Strange: Double Exposure is almost unanimously thought of as the worst or at least one of the worst installments in the series. This entry sees the return of Max Caulfield but fails to make a compelling story around her. Her insufferable line reads cannot be salvaged by the annoying cast that surrounds her, almost none of whom are written well. Safi Llewellyn-Fayyad, one of the newer characters, is charming enough, but she should have just been the focus in Max’s stead. She can’t carry this entire game and only shows how bland the rest of it is and why Deck Nine shouldn’t have desperately tried to cling to the past, a move that was extra puzzling given how successfully Life is Strange: True Colors pushed forward.

7) Farming Simulator 25

IMage Courtesy of Giants Software

Farming Simulator games are already incredibly niche, but Farming Simulator 25 is at least a decent, if safe, entry in the long-running simulator series. It’s a relaxing experience where players can semi-mindlessly drive around and gather crops in their tractor of choice, but it also requires some attentiveness when it comes to analyzing crop prices and optimizing yields through the seasons. The performance may stumble from time to time, the voice acting is terrible, and it is still not a broadly appealing title (making the onboarding a little rough), but it’s in a class of its own.

6) Black Desert

Image Courtesy of Pearl Abyss

Crimson Desert was a huge hit, and Black Desert gives players a chance to see the game that put developer Pearl Abyss on the map. But they’re still pretty different experiences, as Black Desert is an MMORPG and comes with all those expected trappings. Expect a ton of pop-ups, an absolute mess of a HUD, and a treadmill of content meant to take up time, which is a journey that has been around 11 years in the making. The combat is full of effects and has plenty of options, even if it doesn’t stray far from genre conventions. Being on PlayStation Plus makes it easy just to dip right in and check out, which is crucial for a genre like this.

5) Blades of Fire

Image COurtesy of 505 Games

Blades of Fire did not have the best launch in 2025, as it was criticized for its generic presentation and overall unexciting foundation. It did, however, recently get a 2.0 update with various improvements and additions, something developer MercurySteam has advertised heavily. And while some of those changes make the game better, they don’t get at the heart of Blades of Fire’s issues. It still gets rather repetitive and is just a passable action RPG with a unique weapon crafting mechanic that has players hammer out their new tools through an involved mini-game. So while New Game Plus, a harder difficulty, and a photo mode are thoughtful tweaks, they don’t somehow transform this game as much as the “2.0” label would imply, meaning it is still an average title at the end of the day.

4) Gitaroo Man

Image Courtesy of Koei Tecmo

Gitaroo Man is the type of game that doesn’t get made much anymore. It’s a quirky rhythm title where players push buttons or move the stick to the music in order to succeed. While simple, its undeniable style, catchy tunes, and novelty make it a great addition to the service, especially since this means it is now also more widely available. Gitaroo Man isn’t the deepest game, but it has killer vibes and isn’t long enough to wear out its welcome.

3) Sonic X Shadow Generations

Image Courtesy of Sega

Sonic Generations is one of the more well-liked Sonic entries, and that only works in Sonic X Shadow Generations’ benefit. It mixes classic 2D Sonic levels with 3D ones, giving players access to both Sonic eras and binding both through its signature fast-paced platforming. Zooming around classic areas works well for both campaigns, but the new Shadow stages attempt to push forward by adding new abilities and a hub world. It’s enough to give this package more heft and make it more than just a remaster.

2) Final Fantasy 16

Image Courtesy of Square Enix

Final Fantasy 16’s shift into more direct Devil May Cry-esque action was a little surprising, but that doesn’t make it a bad entry in the long-running and ever-changing series. Combat is incredibly responsive and lets players juggle their enemies and pummel them with all sorts of magical spells. And while that fluidity is appreciated, fights get rather repetitive, illustrating why more focused character action games aren’t typically as long as RPGs.

New hero Clive Rosfield also brings a stunning and grounded performance, and while the story has its share of unexpected twists, it also buckles under the game’s length. Given all the filler missions, Final Fantasy 16 would have been better served as a shorter experience, one that would better highlight its absolutely spectacular set pieces. Those set pieces and its myriad other positives are enough to make this a solid overall experience, though, even if it isn’t in the upper tier of Final Fantasy games.

1) Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Image courtesy of Deep Silver

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was one of 2025’s best games. It’s much deeper than its forebear, but said first game is still a fascinating RPG. It immerses players in its world through its various systems that ask players to think before they act. Dirty players will be treated differently, as will those who don’t wear the right armor. The way in which the world pushes back on the player and weaves everything together gives Deliverance a layer of depth most other games don’t usually have. Swordplay also uses realism to its advantage, as players will have to carefully manage their swings and stamina to come out on top. While it has a learning curve, it is not dictated by stats, making it a rewarding skill to master. Its arrival on PlayStation Plus gives those curious about its acclaimed sequel an easier way in and illustrates the benefits of putting slightly older games on the service.

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