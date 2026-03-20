Every New Game Coming to Xbox Game Pass in March 2026, Ranked

The Xbox Game Pass lineup for March 2026 has an incredible amount of games, a few of which have been referred to as genre classics. While the way in which the month’s games are announced is always a tad strange, March 2026 has come out the other side as having one of the better offerings of recent months. It’s got horror, platformers, kids games, racing, RPGs, and more.

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So while some April games were included in the latest announcement, here’s how strictly the March games new on Game Pass (or new to some tiers, at least) stack up to one another.

16) DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party

Image Courtesy of Outright Games

Subscription services often have at least one or two games aimed at younger children. And while they fill these services out, they’re not the most exciting additions. DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party is no exception. The simplistic mini-games and platforming sections just aren’t strong enough to broaden its appeal and turn it into a legitimately entertaining game.

15) Construction Simulator

Image Courtesy of astragon Entertainment

Simulator games often are engineered to grab those who want to chill out, and that also applies to Construction Simulator. Players can take on a ton of contracts and get to use various vehicles like forklifts and cranes. It can be grindy and repetitive, both of which drag it down, but there are also meditative qualities to just getting through these kinds of tasks.

14) to a T

Image Courtesy of Annapurna Interactive

to a T is yet another game with a younger audience in mind but with more bona fides behind it. It’s from one of the main minds behind Katamari Damacy, Keita Takahashi. But much like most of his work after that quirky PS2 debut, to a T is quite disappointing. Its nice metaphor of living with a disability is charming and beneficial for kids to hear, but the sluggish, overly simplistic gameplay and frustrating fixed camera angles make this a chore to get through. Even the charming theme song loses its luster since the game repeats it after every chapter.

13) F1 25

Image COurtesy of Electronic Arts

F1 25 is yet another racing game from Codemasters, meaning it is somewhat predictable. However, that gives it a decent foundation to work with. Solid racing fundamentals are coupled with a better MyTeam mode, deeper team management options, and the ability to play as some of the cast from the 2025 Brad Pitt-led F1 film are all solid tweaks that give this entry a leg up.

12) Final Fantasy 3

Image Courtesy of Square Enix

Final Fantasy is still trucking along and that makes games like Final Fantasy 3 a relic of another time. And while it has some classic turn-based combat, this entry is often seen as one of the weaker mainline Final Fantasy games because of its relatively basic story and relatively primitive mechanics. However, it’s still worth a look because of the context it provides, especially for those who love Final Fantasy 14.

11) The Long Dark

Image COurtesy of Hinterland Studio

There are many survival crafting games, yet The Long Dark is still one of the more well-loved ones. It doesn’t hold the player’s hand as it tasks them with surviving a harsh winter, but this allows for the joy of figuring things out. Having to regulate temperatures, food, and water are vital for staying alive and allow for an immersive experience, and The Long Dark’s variety of systems and crafting materials that clash with each other to ensure no two runs are the same.

10) Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf

Image COurtesy of Thunderful Publishing

Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf is a solid sequel that builds on the foundation of the original quite well. It’s got some worthy puzzles (which benefit from the gameplay improvements across the board), a beautiful visual style, and delves more into the story from the last game while also leaving room for another exciting follow-up. It’s a tightly paced experience, too, meaning its best qualities aren’t stretched out for long enough to lose their luster.

9) South of Midnight

Image Courtesy of Xbox Game Studios

Some games feel like they came out a few decades ago, but that isn’t always a bad thing. South of Midnight would have felt right at home on the PS3 or Xbox 360 with its Prince of Persia-esque platforming and combat, something that feels fresh now. But instead of Persian mythology, South of Midnight delves into Deep South mythos, which is quite novel for the medium. So while it is a fairly basic game in some regards, this wrapping gives it plenty of personality.

8) The Alters

Image Courtesy of 11 bit Studios

Speaking of personality, The Alters has a ton of them. This strange strategy is unlike many of its ilk, as players control multiple versions of the base character, all of whom have different skills and traits. It’s a great premise, especially as players have to manage these alternate versions and keep everything on track while under immense pressure. This balancing act is quite engaging and further buoyed by its enticing premise.

7) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Image COurtesy of Sega

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth shows that the series’ signature charm isn’t locked to Kamurocho. Infinite Wealth takes the affable and endlessly optimistic Ichiban to Hawaii but retains a lot of the style of the previous games. This means there are plenty of mini-games, hilarious RPG summons, and a whole host of silly side quests, like Sicko Snap which sees players take pictures of creeps like a funky version of Pokemon Snap. So while the Like a Dragon franchise has had some minor hiccups as of late, this sequel is quite is still one of the great ones.

6) Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Image Courtesy of Deep Silver

Few big RPGs are as immersive as Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. While this can make the opening hours a bit grueling, this beefed-up sequel provides a deep world that encourages players to poke around, cause trouble, and interact with its many interwoven systems. For example, characters will react to players if they are stinky or are wearing armor they stole earlier. So while it has decent combat and a well-told tale, these small moments of seeing the various parts of the game react to the player are why this follow-up is so beloved.

5) Absolum

Image Courtesy of Dotemu

There are so many roguelike games, but not many exactly like Absolum. Instead of being an isometric brawler like Hades or a side-scrolling platformer like Dead Cells, Absolum is a beat-em-up somewhat in the vein of Streets of Rage, and this genre shift does plenty to keep Absolum feeling like a fresh experience. When combined with the typical suite of upgrades and co-op play, Absolum is a great example of how to twist the roguelike formula to create something novel.

4) Hollow Knight: Silksong

Image COurtesy of Team Cherry

Hollow Knight: Silksong may not be for everyone because of its immense difficulty that can often border into unfair territory. However, it’s a stunning experience that makes players learn in order to progress. Tough platforming gauntlets and brutal boss fights give Silksong a solid gameplay foundation, while its deep lore and beautiful visuals ensure it is more than just an intense finger workout. There’s a reason this one was anticipated for such a long time.

3) Cyberpunk 2077

Image COurtesy of CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 was similarly anticipated for some time, but it initially didn’t live up to the hype. The botched launch paved the way for an unexpected reversal that had CD Projekt Red completely overhaul many parts of the experience. Numerous patches and gameplay tweaks later, Cyberpunk 2077 has turned into one of the best RPGs of recent memory, as it lets players roleplay in a visually arresting dystopia.

2) Disco Elysium

Image Courtesy of ZA/UM

Disco Elysium is often heralded for its writing, and it’s easy to see why quickly after booting it up for the first time. Its punchy and poignant prose makes quite the impression and offers a level of customization that lets players play however they want, be it a fascist or a communist. It’s a trippy tale at times, yet this flair only strengthens its voice and ensures it will stay a genre classic for years to come.

1) Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Image Courtesy of Capcom

Capcom would not be where it is now without Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. It successfully refocused the series after the misfire that was Resident Evil 6 by once again prioritizing horror and moving away from the lore that started to weigh many of the previous installments down. Creeping around the Baker Mansion, solving puzzles, and blasting the gloopy mold monsters makes for quite a thrilling tale that is always providing new scares while keeping Resident Evil’s soul intact. Even with incredible sequels, RE7 is still a brilliant experience that will sit high in the Resident Evil pantheon.

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