5 Forgotten 2000s Franchises that Desperately Need New Games

Gaming hit different in the 2000s, and not just because I didn’t have adult responsibilities yet. Those days had different technology available to developers and different trends shaping what games would become. We had movie and TV tie-ins for even the most unexpected IPs and blocky pixel graphics doing their best. Many of the biggest gaming franchises today put out their definitive releases in the aughts, when the PS2, GameCube, and Xbox 360 reigned supreme. And with the 2000s nostalgia hitting many of us, plenty of hits from this gaming era have seen remakes and remasters in recent years. Yet there are still some series that remain tragically stuck in the past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Games like Final Fantasy 7, Gears of War, and Halo are being reimagined with their original stories and modern gaming hardware. This offers something new for old fans to sink into and potentially brings the game to a younger, fresh audience. But in some cases, a remake just isn’t enough. Some gaming franchises from the 2000s need full-on revivals, bringing entirely new entries that revive their dormant IP. In my opinion, these 5 2000s franchises don’t deserve to be lost to time and need new games released, pronto.

5) Dance, Dance Revolution

Image courtesy of Konami

Technically, Dance, Dance Revolution is still going in the form of new arcade cabinets. But the era of console adaptations is trapped back in the 2000s, where a young me spent hours on her PS2 dance mat. We haven’t seen at-home console versions of DDR in quite some time, with the last release hitting the Nintendo Wii back in 2008. And frankly, it’s criminal.

I love hopping on an arcade version of DDR as much as the next guy. But frankly, that just doesn’t happen all too often. Even if I make it out to an arcade, there’s often a hardcore player posted up with a towel and water bottle at the machine. It seems like motion control games like Just Dance have replaced the old controller mat vibes, but it just doesn’t hit the same. I miss the tactile feeling of smacking that mat with my feet. A new DDR for console needs to happen.

4) Nintendogs

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Another hill I will die on is the need to bring back Nintendogs. With the Switch 2 bringing back the built-in microphone that was a core part of making this DS series work, there’s just no excuse. These games were fairly niche back in the 2000s, but the potential market for them has only grown. As simulator games become more commonplace, we’re still missing the simple joy of a pet care sim like Nintendogs.

Rumors about the return of this franchise pop up every few years. However, it has yet to come to fruition. My hopeful theory is that we needed the Switch 2 built-in microphone to make it happen. At the very least, Nintendogs should be first in line when and if Nintendo DS games arrive on Nintendo Switch Online. But ideally, a brand-new modern Nintendogs that expands on the original would be a slam dunk.

3) Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance

Image courtesy of Black Isle Studios and Interplay

Yes, Wizards of the Coast is very much still in the business of making new Baldur’s Gate games. But this series takes a turn-based approach, with fairly complicated mechanics even in modern hits like Baldur’s Gate 3. By contrast, the console spin-offs Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance and Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 offered a more streamlined action RPG approach. I liked having both. I want to have both again.

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 3 never happened, though it was originally part of the plan for the franchise. But it wasn’t for lack of interest. Rather, a lapse in IP rights and the collapse of Dark Isle Studio led to the cancellation of Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 3. But it’s time, well past time, to bring it back. With D&D only becoming more popular, the action RPG approach of this franchise would be a nice addition to games like BG3, which more closely follow the gameplay style of the TTRPG. I will forever hold out hope that Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 3 will get made one day.

2) Command & Conquer

Image courtesy of Petroglyph, Lemon Sky Studios, and EA

Real-time strategy (RTS) games seem to be making a bit of a comeback in recent years. Yet beloved favorite franchise Command & Conquer still hasn’t been fully revived. The series did see a remaster launched on Steam back in 2020. And while that remaster did do the originals justice, many fans want to see what a modern return to form for the series would look like.

Command & Conquer is the original strategy game for many people, introducing a generation to what a good RTS game can be. Players loved the solid storylines, straightforward economy, and solid gameplay. And in a time when RTS is picking back up in popularity, there’s no better franchise to bring back for a modern revisit. With updated UI, graphics, and gameplay, this series could easily rise to the top yet again.

1) Star Fox

Every few years, Nintendo fans hope to see one iconic character make a comeback. I’m speaking, of course, about Fox McCloud from the Star Fox franchise. These games may have started in 1993, but they hit their stride in the 2000s. Games like Star Fox Adventures remain core memories for many Nintendo fans, and yet, it’s been quite some time since we’ve seen a new entry in this series.

Star Fox got its last brand-new title with the 2016 release of Star Fox Zero. And calling it new is a bit of a stretch, as it largely reimagines Star Fox 64. It could partly be that game’s mixed reception that led Nintendo to put Star Fox on the shelf. However, while Star Fox Zero might not have delivered, many fans are still hoping to see a true return to the franchise. A truly brand-new entry just might be the jumpstart the series needs to make a comeback, and Nintendo should give it a go.

Which 2000s gaming franchise do you want to see brought back with a new game? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!