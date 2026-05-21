2 New Warhammer Games Announced in Epic 10th Anniversary Warhammer Skulls Showcase

The Warhammer franchise has been around for well over 40 years. From the original fantasy tabletop wargame to countless modern spin-offs, Warhammer is still going strong. And fans are about to have plenty more to look forward to, as revealed during the 10th anniversary Warhammer Skulls showcase. This year’s event was absolutely packed with news, from the lineup for the annual Warhammer Skulls: Festival of Video Games sale to updates and DLC for existing games. But the headliner is, of course, the reveal of 2 brand-new installments in the Warhammer video game universe.

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The 10th anniversary Warhammer Skulls showcase aired live on YouTube and Twitch on May 21st. But if you missed it, don’t worry – you can catch the replay on either platform. And if you love Warhammer, this franchise celebration is not to be missed. But if you’re just here for the highlights, I’ve got you covered with the two new Warhammer games unveiled today, plus the surprise drop of demos for Warhammer Survivors and Warhammer 40K: Boltgun 2.

Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Deathwatch and Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster Announced

Courtesy of Frontier Developments, Complex Games, and Warhammer

The Warhammer Skulls showcase was hosted by none other than Alanah Pearce, who walked us through what’s new for the legendary franchise. And we kicked off with the good stuff right away, with the trailer premieres for two new major games in the Warhammer franchise.

First up, Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Deathwatch is the sequel to 2022’s Daemonhunters. Developed by Frontier Developments and Complex Games in collaboration with Warhammer, this new game brings us back to the sci-fi world of Warhammer 40K with a new turn-based tactical RPG set after the events of its predecessor. Today’s announcement trailer gives us a taste of the game’s story with a cinematic reveal, including some pre-alpha in-game footage. Thus far, no specific release window for the game has been confirmed, but it will release for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. You can check out this early look at the upcoming Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Deathwatch below:

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In addition to this latest installment in the Warhammer 40K series, fans were treated to another big game announcement during the stream. Dotemu of Marvel Cosmic Invasion and Absolum fame is bringing us a new standalone action platformer set in the Warhammer universe. Today, the publisher announced Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster, which will release for PC, Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2027. You can get a look at this upcoming addition to the Warhammer gaming universe in its reveal teaser trailer below:

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In addition to these new Warhammer game reveals, the Skulls showcase gave updates on over a dozen other titles in the broader Warhammer universe. We got console details for Speed Freeks, DLC and update announcements for countless Warhammer 40K titles, and more. Along with the new game reveals, we’ve been treated to not one but two new demos for upcoming Warhammer games. Starting on May 21st, gamers can check out new demos for Warhammer 40K: Boltgun 2 and Warhammer Survivors on Steam. If you’re as excited for the Vampire Survivors-style spinoff as I am, this is great news.

If you want to catch up on everything new revealed during today’s Warhammer Skulls showcase, you can catch the VOD on Twitch or YouTube. And stay tuned for more updates on these latest additions to the Warhammer gaming universe now that they’ve been revealed to the world.

Which new Warhammer game are you most excited for? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!