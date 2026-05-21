3 Tomb Raider Games Now Completely Free for a Limited Time

A trio of Tomb Raider games are now completely free to download and keep forever as part of a new limited time offer. Currently, developer Crystal Dynamics is working on two new entries in its iconic action-adventure series. The first, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, is a remake of the original Tomb Raider and is currently slated to launch later in 2026. The second title is then Tomb Raider: Catalyst, which is poised to be the first new mainline game in the franchise since 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider. For those who are looking to tide themselves over by playing some older games in the franchise, though, a new promotion has come about at the perfect time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this week, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered has become entirely free on the Epic Games Store for PC. Released in 2024, this collection contains the first three installments in the Tomb Raider saga (Tomb Raider, Tomb Raider II, and Tomb Raider III), all of which have been improved with modern visuals and controls. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered eventually went on to be popular enough that developer Aspyr would remaster the next three games in the series as well, releasing this bundle in 2025.

This deal in question on the Epic Games Store for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered has started today, May 21st, and will run for a full week until the morning of May 28th. At that time, the game will go back to retailing for its usual price of $29.99. As such, you’ll want to move somewhat quickly to ensure that you add these games to your digital library before time runs out.

Play video

To make this offer even better, Aspyr has actually continued to support Tomb Raider I-III Remastered in recent months with new content. This was most notably seen earlier in 2026 with the release of the new Challenge Mode, which gave players 10 new outfits to unlock for Lara Croft in-game. So if you’re not simply wanting to replay Tomb Raider, Tomb Raider II, or Tomb Raider III once again, this new Challenge Mode is worth diving into and should shake up the experience quite a bit.

All in all, this is one of the best giveaways on the Epic Store in the entirety of 2026 and continues a hot streak for the platform. Hopefully, we’ll continue to get more fantastic freebies like this on the marketplace in the weeks to come.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!