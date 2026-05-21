Nintendo Switch Exclusive Remake of 1994 SNES Game Announced

An SNES exclusive game released back in 1994 has returned, 32 years later, with a new remake, or at least it is set to return on September 3. And when it returns, it will once again be a Nintendo exclusive. Where the original game was a complete SNES exclusive, this will only be a Nintendo Switch console exclusive, which means it is also coming to the PC. What has not been announced is a Nintendo Switch 2 version, though, of course, the Switch version will be accessible on Switch 2 via backward compatibility.

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The new announcement comes the way of developer Sunsoft and publisher Gravity Games Arise, who are set to release Hashire Hebereke: EX, a remake of Hashire Hebereke, on September 3. Many Nintendo fans may not be familiar with the latter because it was never released outside of Japan. In the West, not only did you have to import the SNES-exclusive game, but you had to know Japanese to play it. On top of this, it was a fairly niche release. All of this combined means the overwhelmingly majority of Nintendo fans in the West never even knew this SNES game existed, let alone played it.

A Forgotten SNES Racing Game

For those just learning about this SNES game, it is a racing game and the fifth game in the very niche Hebereke series. The original was developed by the same team, Sunsoft. The original also received decent, but not great, reviews back in the day.

As for what is new with the remake, we do not know. This information has not been divulged, nor is there any media of the Nintendo Switch console exclusive game. And this is a little strange considering the remake is releasing in only a handful of months. The remake is specifically pitched as a “modern remake,” if that’s worth anything. Meanwhile, where the original game was only in Japanese, the remake will support the following language options: English, French, Italian, Spanish, Dutch, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

“Players can choose from a cast of quirky and adorable characters to race through item-filled, obstacle-packed courses,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game from Sunsoft. “Local multiplayer supports up to four players, while online multiplayer supports up to eight players, ensuring fun and frantic competition.”

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.