Marvel Cosmic Invasion Characters, Ranked

Marvel Cosmic Invasion gives players a fairly large roster of famous and not-so-famous comic book heroes to play as. It’s got some staples like Spider-Man and Wolverine, as well as more esoteric characters like Beta Ray Bill and Phyla-Vell. And unlike Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, not all of them play exactly the same. This welcome change means each is bound to have some strengths and weaknesses.

Everyone in this game is a blast to play, so there’s no one hero that drags down the lineup. But some shine a little brighter than others, so here’s how all 15 Marvel Cosmic Invasion characters stack up against each other.

15) Silver Surfer

Silver Surfer has always been an appealing character due to their surfboard and sleek silver body, showing how being nearly featureless can work out well. But Silver Surfer doesn’t make quite as big of an impression in Cosmic Invasion. Even though a successful parry and his special beam can lead to some big cosmic damage, the rest of his moves are pretty standard. He also unlocks relatively late in the game, so he doesn’t offer much that players haven’t already seen by that point. Still, surfing around is a great method of traversal.

14) Black Panther

Black Panther’s fast clawed swipes, wide-ranging ultimate attack, nifty dodge make him an easy pick for many scenarios. And his sonic daggers give him an effectiveness at a range that his direct peers like Wolverine do not have. However, Wolverine often feels like a better version of Black Panther. Centering Black Panther more around parries would have been a great way to make the two more different, as it makes sense for this Wakandan royal heir and his energy-absorbing suit to be able to reflect damage. His passive seems to be built with this in mind, but only being able to do more sonic damage after getting hit is a strange consolation prize of an ability that doesn’t actually synergize with any of his attacks. Even if it is downplayed, his more situational charge parry is decent for bigger enemies, though, and being able to throw daggers at least gives him some range.

13) Nova

Opening the game with Nova, a more obscure character, is a relatively bold choice from developer Tribute Games since it would have been easy to center around the Marvel Cinematic Universe staples first like Captain America or Iron Man. He’s presented as a leading man and he’s got the suite of well-rounded abilities that emphasize that notion. His assorted beams and punches mean he can hit hard up close and from afar and being able to fly makes him rather mobile. Having a passive that has his special buff his ranged attacks gives him an edge for those who want to use his kit to its full effectiveness.

12) Phoenix

Marvel Cosmic Invasion‘s Phoenix is not the glass cannon she was in Marvel vs. Capcom 3; she’s just a cannon. Her telekinetic grab is useful from a range and lets her toss around enemies in ways other grapplers can’t. It would be ideal if her passive or parry played into her grabs, but it still has a decent purpose of imbuing her dash and aerial attacks with flames when they are executed with a full stick of meter. The flaming dash can strangely be spammed, which turns her into a fiery torpedo of destruction that can quickly rack up the combo multiplier. Her ultimate is on the slower side, but its vertical movement pattern sets it apart and means it can hit a ton of enemies if timed correctly.

11) Venom

Venom’s big ol’ sloppy tongue, exaggerated animations, various forms — mainly the shark and wrecking ball — give him a lot of personality. Being able to swing around like Spider-Man but also grab and throw enemies like She-Hulk makes him an intriguing hybrid of styles. So while it might have been nice for someone else from a completely different corner of the Marvel universe to fill up the limited slots here, he’s different enough.

10) Captain America

Captain America is a beast up close with a nifty running attack and access to basic punches. However, his shield is, unsurprisingly, his X factor. He can deflect projectiles — an advantage he has over most others — and also toss his shield, giving him ranged capabilities that take timing and spacing. His passive also makes duo attacks better, which is yet another way Captain America encourages players to use the game’s various tools. However, it is a tad frustrating to be bereft of defensive options when the shield is out clanging on the heads of nearby baddies.

9) Spider-Man

Spider-Man is a staple for every team-focused Marvel game and Marvel Cosmic Invasion once again proves why. His ability to quickly swing around makes him unwieldy at times, but it gives him excellent mobility and the ability to pull in characters with his webs means he can always be on the offensive. Slowing down enemies with webs can help others, too, and getting an instant web canister refill after a successful dodge is a great reward.

8) Storm

Storm is a menace for those who know how to use her. Her projectiles give her an advantage from a medium range, particularly for those who can skillfully space her cyclone. When properly timed and combined with her float and dodge abilities, she’s able to stay out of harm’s way most of the time and remain a threat. Her melee attacks can also be devastating, as her basic multi-hit combo can do quite a bit of damage. She’s even got one of the best ultimates in the game, as it covers a lot of ground.

7) Phylla-Vell

Phylla-Vell is yet another more obscure pick that fits the roster well. The ability to throw her Quantum Sword gives her the chance to perform longer combos in addition to letting her close the distance more easily; it’s a nifty multifaceted move. And being one of the few melee-focused characters that can fly means her ability to juggle and perform aerial combos is even better than most of her contemporaries. Her charged parry may take time to wind up, but it leads to cosmic-powered swipe that, thanks to her passive, can lead to even more meter gain. She is one tough boss during the campaign, but she’s worth the work.

6) Beta Ray Bill

Tribute Games could have just put Thor in the game, but Beta Ray Bill is the more interesting Mjolnir-wielding character to have here. Novelty works in his favor, but he more than earns his spot. Wailing on enemies with Beta Ray Bill’s fists while Mjolnir is bonking others is a useful mechanic that makes him a threat at almost any distance. His hits sound hefty, too, and this goes a long way in making Beta Ray Bill feel fantastic to play; it’s a testament to the game’s impeccable feel and presentation.

5) Iron Man

Iron Man can appear clunky at first, but he is a devasting force once his mechanics all click together. Getting into the rhythm of parrying projectiles and then unleashing hell with the temporary infinite ammo buff it grants afterwards is thrilling because of how it rewards skillful play. His thrusters make aerial combat easy and the wide area-of-effect ground pound gives him an aggressive way to continue his offense when leaving the airspace. Iron Man can also control space with his charge attack that sends out electrical orbs that do continual damage over a small area, a novel tool for those who remember to use it. And to top it all off, his ultimate is a loving reference to Marvel vs. Capcom 2 that can annihilate almost anything in its path.

4) Cosmic Ghost Rider

Cosmic Ghost Rider’s niche qualities make him a good pick since many likely wouldn’t think of this rendition of the character when they think of the chain-wielding, bike-riding badass. However, the diversity baked within his move set is what sends him over the top. Like some others in the cast, Cosmic Ghost Rider has a command over many areas of the screen. His charge attack pulls enemies close to him, while his special is a powerful fire-based gun that gets more ammo when players get a kill with the aforementioned charge pull attack. It’s yet another dandy feedback look that rewards thoughtful play.

3) Wolverine

Wolverine is an obvious shoo-in for the upper echelon of the tier list. His adamantium claws make him a formidable threat that’s also easy to pick up and rack up kills with; it’s likely the trophy or achievement for hitting a 100-hit combo with him will pop within the first few levels. His dodge also makes it easy to get in and out, so while it doesn’t have any reward attached to it, it makes up for that lack of depth with accessibility. Accessibility ripples out into almost every facet of his kit, as his accelerated healing passive and special lunge attack that isn’t attached to any resource makes him the best at what he does for such a wide variety of players. His charge attack being a counter (when it works quickly enough) is a welcome trick that also gives him some added depth, so it’s just not all button mashing.

2) Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon is one of the more intricately designed characters in Marvel Cosmic Invasion. His default attack changing from a pistol blasts to a feral scratches gives him utility up close or from a medium distance, and his charge attack being a big machine gun is there for those who want a little more oomph. Grenades are less predictable since they can have all sorts of random effects, but the way in which it ties into the combo meter is clever and encourages lengthy combo chains; the higher the chain, the higher the chance of an incredibly useful screen-clearing nuke. Littering the screen with mines and having a dive kick that can be used repeatedly if timed correctly are also quirks to Rocket Raccoon kit that make him a total blast to play.

1) She-Hulk

She-Hulk smashes the fourth wall with style and also smashes goons better than anyone else in the cast. Like Beta Ray Bill, She-Hulks attacks sound so destructive and that audio design makes her feel fantastic to play, and the way in which this ethos permeates through her entire design is why she’s a standout star. Chucking and body slamming enemies is utterly devastating because of how hefty it feels and how well the animations portray her strength. Using said enemies as projectiles is also quite funny and, once again, demonstrates how strong she is.

All of this is summed up in her ultimate that sees her get even more massive before crashing into the pavement and sending the cement chunks flying. And like many other characters with synergistic kits, her passive makes grabs make melee attacks more powerful, so there’s an incentive to switch things up. So even though her clap charge attack gives her some range, it’s her ability to completely devastate up close — and the audiovisual presentation of those attacks — that makes her so gratifying.

