Xbox Game Pass’ 10 Best Games in May 2026, Ranked

The Xbox Game Pass lineup for May 2026 has many day-one games, including one that is likely going to be Xbox’s biggest and most acclaimed first-party title of the year. But even with that onslaught of new games, there are plenty of older ones worth giving a shot. Granted, this perk is almost exclusively for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers, which is where most of the service’s value comes from. Premium subscribers, on the other hand, are finally getting their own batch of older games like DOOM: The Dark Ages.

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Aside from those “new” Premium-tier games, here are the 10 best Game Pass games for May 2026.

10) Escape Simulator

Image COurtesy of Pine Studio

Escape Simulator is not like many other simulators since it isn’t about simulating a job and is instead about getting out of an escape room. Title aside, it’s a straightforward game where players have to, unsurprisingly, solve a string of puzzles. Said puzzles are fairly decent, revolve around the various themes well, and work well when played in co-op. The sequel is bigger and more ambitious, but it doesn’t invalidate the first one.

9) Call of the Elder Gods

IMage Courtesy of Kwalee

Call of the Elder Gods is one of the handful of completely new games to hit Game Pass and is a solid fit for the service. Its array of intuitive puzzles force players to critically think through each step, weigh every variable involved, and move forward with intent; there’s no brute-forcing solutions here. It’s an electrifying process that carries just about the whole game, as the story and characters are rather lackluster.

8) Wildgate

Image Courtesy of Dreamhaven

Wildgate is a bit like a sci-fi version of Sea of Thieves set in space with its focus on PvPvE gunplay. Going in with a squad to try and loot the environment and fight the other four teams is a well-honed experience that has a smidge of that classic Blizzard Entertainment touch, a trait that stems from how the publisher behind it is almost exclusively staffed with ex-Blizzard employees. When it comes together and players are clashing with its physics and many variables, it can be a thrilling experience that keeps your team on its toes, but it is pretty important to play with a solid group to get the best experience.

7) Final Fantasy 5

Image Courtesy of Square Enix

Final Fantasy 5 isn’t talked about much within the context of the series, but it’s still a great entry. It allows players to experiment more with its Jobs system, yielding a satisfying amount of flexibility that makes combat consistently enjoyable. Modern advancements like auto-battle options, experience multipliers, and the ability to switch off random encounters give it a more modern feel, allowing it to age more gracefully.

6) Remnant 2

Image COurtesy of Arc Games

Many Dark Souls-esque games are melee-based experiences, but Remnant 2 is one of the few titles to take the genre into third-person shooter territory, albeit with a healthy mix of roguelike and looter shooter elements, too. The result is a wonderfully engrossing game that’s consistently changing itself and offering fresh ways to blast baddies. Levels shift rather radically between runs and the loot and upgrades mean there are always ways to augment your build. It’s a big improvement over the first game and one of the better genre hybrids out there.

5) Black Jacket

Image Courtesy of Skystone Games

Black Jacket is not exactly like Balatro, given how Black Jacket is a roguelike version of blackjack and not poker, but it has the core overlap of being a well-designed card game with a ton of depth. Going through runs and dabbling with its many synergetic systems is a rewarding loop that also somehow peppers in an intriguing story at the same time. But even with that extra narrative layer, clashing and working with its many mechanics is what gives this game its staying power and is unlikely to get stale anytime soon.

4) The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition

Image Courtesy of Xbox Game Studios

The Outer Worlds 2 came out in 2025, but that doesn’t mean its predecessor is any less impressive. In many ways, the original is a superior experience. The Fallout-esque RPG has a stronger overall story and wittier dialogue that lets players craft how they move through the game and its two excellent expansions, both from a narrative and gameplay perspective. Even though the combat feels a little smoother in the sequel, it’s still rather solid here because of the aforementioned level of choice players get over their build. Obsidian Entertainment also strangely started updating this game again, as it is just on the cusp of adding a ton of fixes, tweaks, and the ability to throw grenades.

3) Mixtape

Image Courtesy of Annapurna Interactive

Mixtape is likely going to be one of the few frontrunners for Game of the Year. This tight and beautifully paced coming of age story is centered around a group of teens and the music and personal connections they hold dear. And while that is a basic premise, the magic comes from how well and earnestly it is blended together.

2) Luna Abyss

Image Courtesy of Kwalee

Luna Abyss is a mix of a few different games — DOOM, Nier Automata, Returnal, and Metroid Prime — but it is something all its own. This weird bullet hell first-person shooter has its share of frenetic battles that fill the screen with bullets (just be sure to crank up the difficulty to the highest setting), but it’s much more than that. Its striking visual style, collection of off-kilter characters, and surprisingly well-written dialogue round out this experience and make it more than a pretty shooting gallery.

1) Forza Horizon 6

Image Courtesy of Xbox Game Studios

Forza Horizon 6 had a big bar to clear, given Forza Horizon 5’s success, and it rises to the occasion. Horizon 6 still has the excellent handling and superb visuals the series has been known for, but it excels past its predecessors because of its new setting. There’s so much to do in this gorgeous rendition of Japan, be it racing Gundams or completing deliveries, meaning the most dedicated can spend well over 100 hours doing everything. Of course, quantity does not equal quality, but Forza Horizon 6 somehow has both.

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