Xbox Game Pass Adds 3 New Day One Games Including New #1 Seller

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers across Xbox Series X and PC have three new day-one games, including one of the best-selling games of 2026, which has managed to sell two million copies in 12 hours. Unfortunately, none of the three additions is accessible for Premium subscribers or the standard tier of the subscription service.

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None of the three new day-one Xbox Game Pass games are permanent additions to the subscription service, as none are Xbox Game Studios’ releases. That said, we do not know how long they will be available via these tiers of the Microsoft subscription service, nor when they could come to Premium. As long as they are, though, subscribers can exclusively purchase each with a 20% discount.

Subnautica 2

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Subnautica 2, an underwater survival game from Unknown Worlds Entertainment, was released this week as the long-awaited sequel to 2018’s Subnautica and the third release in the series overall, as there is also 2021’s Subnautica: Below Zero, a standalone expansion of the first game. And it’s proving to be a huge hit, selling two million copies in 12 hours, which ranks it among the biggest launches of 2026. To this end, it is the best-selling game on Steam right now.

It is worth noting that Subnautica 2 is in early access, which is also why it does not have a Metacritic score. Meanwhile, it is available via both PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate across PC and Xbox Series X.

Call of the Elder Gods

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Call of the Elder Gods is an adventure game and a sequel to 2020’s Call of the Sea. Developed by Out of the Blue and published by Raw Fury, it has received an 80 on Metacritic.

It is available on both Xbox Series X and PC, and available via both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Outbound

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Outbound is an open-world exploration game from developer Square Glade Games and publisher Silver Lining Gams. Unfortunately, it’s not great, as evidenced by its 65 on Metacritic.

The new day one Xbox Game Pass game is available via PC and Xbox Series X, and both Ultimate and PC tiers of the subscription service.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.