Xbox Game Pass Adds 5 Day-One Games

Between Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, the Microsoft subscription service has added five day-one games this week. None are particularly noteworthy, but one is a new installment in a Ubisoft series that dates back to the 1990s. There is also a new sci-fi game from the developer behind the popular series Life Is Strange. None are released from Xbox Game Studios, though, so each is a limited-time addition, but we don’t have any information on what the window of availability is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out all five new day-one Xbox Game Pass games. Keep in mind that as long as each game below is available via the Microsoft subscription service, subscribers have exclusive access to a 20% discount.

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era

Play video

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era from Unfrozen, Hooded Horse, and Ubisoft is the 8th game in the long-running turn-based strategy game series, Heroes of Might and Magic, which dates back to 1995, but hasn’t had a new release since 2015. It is currently in early access and limited to PC Game Pass, as it is limited to PC for the time being.

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era does not have a Metacritic score, given its early access, but it does have a 90% approval rating on Steam right now.

Aphelion

Play video

Aphelion is a new sci-fi action-adventure game from Don’t Nod, the studio best known for the Life Is Strange series. It is a brand-new IP, and not the studio’s best work, at least according to its 63 to 72 Metacritic score range. It is available via both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Inkonbini

Play video

Inkonbini: One Stores. Many Stories is a narrative-driven slice-of-life simulation game from developer Nagai Industries and publisher Beep Japan. It is a debut release for the former, and a strong one at that, as evidenced by the game’s 85 on Metacritic. It, like the game directly above it, is available via both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

TerraTech Legion

Play video

TerraTech Legion is a roguelite action game and another early access title. It is the third game from developer Mythwright and the third TerraTech game at that. Meanwhile, it is being published by Payload Studios. As an early access game, it does not have a Metacritic score, but it does have an 89% approval rating on Steam. It is available via both PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Sledding Game

Play video

Lastly, a third early access game, also available on both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, is Sledding Game. Like the other two games, it does not have a Metacritic score, but it does have a Steam score, and an amazing one at that, currently sitting at a 97% approval rating. It is being developed and published by The Sledding Corporation.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.