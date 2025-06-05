007 First Light: Every Confirmed Character So Far

IO Interactive has finally given fans their first good look at 007 First Light, the upcoming James Bond origin story. While details are still relatively light around First Light, we’ve learned of a few new and returning characters who will appear in the game.

Before diving into every character we spotted in the trailer, it’s important to note that IO Interactive hasn’t officially announced who each character is, so we’re doing a bit of guesswork in the list below. Here’s every character seen in 007 First Light.

1) James Bond

James Bond is obviously in the game, but there are a few interesting details about him this project. For one, we know that this is a much younger version of the character. IO Interactive noted that he is 26 in this game and has just joined MI6 after serving as a NAVY air crewman.

That part is official. What hasn’t been revealed by IOI is the actor providing the voice and likeness. Many fans believe this is Patrick Gibson from Dexter: Original Sin. Hopefully, the devs will give us a full cast reveal in the next few months.

2) M

In the James Bond franchise, M is the codename held by the Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, a.k.a. MI6. Essentially, this character is James Bond’s commander. In recent years, the character has been portrayed by Ralph Fiennes and Judi Dench, but IOI hasn’t revealed the actress for 007 First Light yet. Regardless, this is the character you’ll be taking orders from.

3) Moneypenny

Moneypenny is M’s secretary. It’s not confirmed that the character seen above is Moneypenny, but he does feature alongside the person most assume is M and seems to be her subordinate. The character above may be James Bond’s mentor, Greenway, but we see him later in the trailer without a beard. Razors do exist in the Bond universe, so he could have shaved.

That said, the most likely answer is that this is Moneypenny. If it is, this is the first time Moneypenny is being played by a man. We’ll have to wait for official confirmation to be sure.

4) Q

Q is the character behind all of James Bond’s incredible technology. Again, we don’t know without absolute certainty that this character is Q, but we see her leading Bond through a lab. That’s a very strong context clue in the Bond universe. If this is Q, this will be the first time the character has been portrayed by a woman, twisting the Q-Moneypenny relationship on its head.

What is certain is that Q is going to play a major part in this story. After all, IO Interactive prides itself on reactive, innovative combat. Q gives the developer a great excuse to play with outlandish gadgets that will perfectly suit stealth and combat.

5) 009

We don’t know the main antagonist for 007 First Light yet, but the trailer hints that it might be 009, another MI6 agent. Outside of 007, we don’t know a ton about the other Double-0 agents. 006 is probably the most prominent non-007 agent, as Alec Trevelyan was the main antagonist of GoldenEye.

As for 009, his only real appearance in the film series is Octopussy. In that movie, he’s disguised as a clown at the beginning of the movie before being killed by a throwing knife. This version of 009 seems much more sinister, but it would be a fun throwback if IO Interactive gives him a clown suit.

6) Greenway

Greenway is the only new character we’ve been introduced to so far. He’s described as Bond’s mentor for this origin story. Greenway is here to teach 007 how to become an MI6 agent, though we all know Bond will put his spin on things. Greenway appears to pop up at the end of the reveal trailer, dangling over a pit of alligators with his protégé. It’s hard to think of a more over-the-top “teaching moment” for the young James Bond.

007 First Light isn’t due out until 2026, so expect to see several more trailers and gameplay showcases over the coming months. In fact, we know a more substantial gameplay reveal will happen later this week. Hopefully, we’ll learn even more about the characters IO Interactive has introduced in the initial trailer, while getting a look at a few more new characters in the James Bond franchise.