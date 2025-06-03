4 Actors Who Should Play James Bond in 007 First Light

With IO Interactive, the creators behind Hitman, revealing the first look at its James Bond game, 007 First Light, this week, it’s clear we are in for quite the treat. With the legacy of the Bond franchise, both in films and video games, the choice of who will play the young secret agent in his origin story is highly anticipated by many. So, in honor of the news, I have assembled four talented British actors, both voice actors and film/TV actors, who can step into the polished shoes of James Bond for 007 First Light, and look (and sound) good doing it.

It’s important to note that, as of this writing, we don’t know many details regarding the game, like what James Bond it may be based on, or if Bond will even speak. Still, the image seen in the promo art is enough for speculation to fly. So, without further ado, these are the four actors we could see playing James Bond in IO Interactive’s 007 First Light.

Ben Starr

Voice actor Ben Starr has a major shot at becoming James Bond in 007 First Light.

If you’ve been playing any big games recently, whether it’s The First Berserker: Khazan or Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, this actor has lent his vocals to some of the decade’s coolest characters. Ben Starr, a Bristol-born actor who’s risen to fame with his acclaimed performance as protagonist Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI, would be a timely pick for James Bond. He’s proven he has the ability to play mysterious roles, whether Expedition 33’s Verso or Khazan’s Khazan, as well as a jack of all trades in genres like romance (Date Everything!) and roguelikes (Hades 2). If there’s one voice actor who can’t go wrong playing the titular spy, it would be Starr.

Dan Stevens

One of the James Bond candidates for films/TV, Dan Stevens, would be great in 007 First Light.

The search for the next James Bond has been ongoing since Daniel Craig’s last performance in 2021’s No Time to Die. One actor that has repeatedly come up, and one that would be a great candidate for IO Interactive’s take on the series, would be Dan Stevens. Known for his roles in Downton Abbey, Beauty and the Beast, and Legion, the London-born actor has been a silent scene-stealer in multiple projects. He’s also no stranger to voice work, as Beauty and the Beast, Solar Opposites, and the upcoming Among Us show are great examples of showcasing his rich British accent. If we can’t get Dan Stevens as live-action James Bond, then we can settle for his version in a video game.

Rupert Friend

Former hitman: Agent 47 Star Rupert Friend can reunite with IO Interactive for 007 First Light.

While Rupert Friend is the oldest Bond candidate on this list, he has a deeper connection to IO Interactive than anyone else. Despite growing in popularity over the years in films and shows like Companion, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth, he played another special agent on screen in 2015: Hitman’s Agent 47. Even if the film, Hitman: Agent 47, was heavily panned by critics, his version of the deadly assassin did help him show his leading character chops, which is a need for those who take on James Bond. 007 First Light is an origin story, but Rupert’s hard accent will disguise any need for an age-accurate 007.

Jonathan Bailey

Even with his ongoing success in Hollywood, Jonathan Bailey fits quite well as Bond in 007 First Light.

Despite his meteoric rise to fame in recent years with projects like Bridgerton, Wicked, and the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth, Jonathan Bailey is an inspired choice for 007. Born in the United Kingdom, the British actor is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors, but that doesn’t mean he can’t do a video game. In fact, he has been doing one since 2021 as G’raha Tia in Final Fantasy XIV Online, with other appearances in games like Everyone’s Gone to the Rapture, Anthem, and the upcoming Squadron 42. He’s proven his charm over and over in his projects with a multitude of audiences, which makes James Bond another pitch-perfect role for the actor.

Currently, 007 First Light does not have a scheduled release date or platforms, but we will see the title in action on June 6th, either at Summer Game Fest or IO Interactive’s own showcase. Who do you think will play James Bond in 007 First Light? Do you agree with any of the actors mentioned? Let us know in the comments below!