007 First Light Gets First Trailer

007 First Light has been revealed with a trailer, giving us our first look at gaming’s new James Bond. James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in fiction with a history dating back well over 60 years across film, literature, and gaming. However, it has been a very long time since Bond graced gaming consoles. The last James Bond game was 007 Legends in 2012, but it was a bomb and the series was iced in the gaming medium for quite some time. However, Hitman developer IO Interactive has been working on a new Bond game for a while and we’re finally getting our first look at it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first trailer for 007 First Light has been revealed, confirming this is a James Bond origin story that shows his road to becoming 007. As you’d hope, James Bond is traveling to exotic locations, dressing in sharp clothes, rocking Omega watches, and much more. In this story, James Bond is 26 years old and will be able to use brute force or cunning espionage to accomplish his mission. M, Q, and all kinds of other famous Bond characters will also appear in the game. Although it hasn’t been confirmed, it seems like James Bond is being played by Patrick Gibson from Dexter: Original Sin. You can view the first trailer below.

Play video

“With 25 years of experience in creating captivating action-adventure games with the HITMAN franchise, our studio has been energized with this monumental opportunity in harnessing that expertise in bringing 007 back to video games,” said Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive. “We’re pouring our energy and passion for the franchise into creating a cinematic adventure that pushes the boundaries of what a James Bond game can be, while telling a fresh, new story. We can’t wait for players and fans to discover an experience tailor-made for them.”

A full gameplay reveal will occur sometime this summer, but we don’t know exactly when that will be. Either way, it looks like an exciting change of pace from Hitman that still takes some of the most exciting aspects of that game and applies them to James Bond. It’s likely there will be plenty of sequels as well, given this is James Bond’s origin story. Either way, 007 First Light is looking like it will be one of the biggest releases of 2026.

007 First Light will release in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and even Nintendo Switch 2.