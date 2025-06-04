007 First Light Fans Think They Know Who’s Playing James Bond

James Bond fans may have already figured out who is playing the beloved spy in the new video game 007 First Light. It seemed like 25 years ago, James Bond was an inescapable character. There were frequent video games and movies, but things have slowed down a lot in recent years. Of course, No Time to Die ended Daniel Craig’s run in a pretty big way and left the creatives with big shoes to fill with the next era of Bond. We still don’t know who will play James Bond on the big screen again or when his next outing will be… but we will be getting a new James Bond in a different medium before then.

Hitman developer IO Interactive has been working on a new James Bond game known as 007 First Light for about five years now. It will be the first Bond game in almost 15 years once it releases and it looks like it’s going to be a banger. We still don’t know a ton about the game, but we are starting to learn more. Earlier this week, we finally learned the title of the game and have since gotten the first trailer for 007 First Light, revealing that we will play as a 26 year old Bond in his own origin story that chronicles his journey to double 0 status.

007 First Light‘s James Bond Actor May Have Been Discovered by Fans

dexter: original sin actor patrick gibson

However, the question with any new 007 project is who the heck is playing James Bond? This will be the youngest Bond we’ve seen to date and as a result, IO Interactive has cast a younger actor in the role. Although the first trailer for the game doesn’t specifically name the actor playing Bond nor has IO Interactive confirmed it (we’ve asked), fans believe Dexter: Original Sin actor Patrick Gibson will play the iconic MI6 spy. Not only do they look alike, but they sound alike as well. As of right now, we’ll have to wait for full confirmation, but Patrick Gibson is a dead ringer for Bond right now.

The new James Bond is 100% played by Patrick Gibson.



He’s an Irish actor who I know as playing Dexter in Dexter: Original Sin.



He’s a PHENOMENAL actor and I’m sure he’ll be GREAT as Bond! pic.twitter.com/q58Cn0eQE7 — GameRoll (@GameRoll_) June 4, 2025

The actor took on the role of serial killer Dexter Morgan for Dexter: Original Sin last year. He played a younger version of the character originally played by Michael C. Hall and despite reservations from fans, he eventually won them over for his portrayal of the character. Now, it looks like Gibson will take on an even more iconic role with James Bond. He seems to be a good fit for this take on the character and is the perfect mix of what fans are looking for. It’s looks to borrow more from the edgier Daniel Craig 007 films, and given they’re going for a younger, more modern 007, Gibson seems to be a good choice.

007 First Light is scheduled to release in 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.