10 Best Deals in the 2026 Steam Spring Sale, Ranked

Spring has arrived here in the Northern Hemisphere. Along with the promise of warmer weather, the start of spring brings one of the biggest Steam sale events of the year. From March 20th to March 26th, the Steam Spring Sale is bringing deep discounts on a variety of games from survival hits to cozy classics and beyond. As always, the list can be a bit overwhelming to sort through. That’s where I come in.

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This year’s Spring Sale on Steam has quite a few deep discounts, with several big games up to 90% off. When looking at the best deals, I’m taking a few factors into account. Deals will be ranked from smallest to largest overall discount. But in terms of which games are included, I’m looking at not just how cheap the game is on sale, but also how good the game is. That factors in personal experience and overall user ratings. Without further ado, here are my picks for the best deals during the 2026 Steam Spring Sale.

10) Octopath Traveler 0

Image courtesy of Square Enix

Price: $37.49 / $49.99 (25% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

25% off isn’t necessarily a massive discount, but given that Octopath Traveler 0 just released late last year, it’s not half bad. This 2.5D JRPG is a prequel to the popular Octopath Traveler series. Since its December 2025 launch, the game has earned a Very Positive rating on Steam. If you’ve been waiting to dive into this one, why not grab it while it’s 25% off during the Steam Spring sale?

9) Dave the Diver

Image courtesy of Mintrocket

Price: $10.99 / $19.99 (45% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

This RPG meets restaurant management sim is a personal favorite, and its Overwhelmingly Positive Steam rating proves I’m not alone. Dave the Diver has its biggest DLC yet on the way later this year, making now a great time to dive into the game if you haven’t yet. Now through March 26th, Dave the Diver is 45% off on Steam. That’s the lowest recorded price on the platform, so now’s a great time to grab this one if you haven’t yet.

8) Cuisineer

Image courtesy of BattleBrew Productions, Marvelous, and XSeed Games

Price: $12.49 / $24.99 (50% off)

Steam Deck: Playable

If you’re a cooking game lover like me, Cuisineer is a fun one to try. It’s got management sim and action roguelike elements, challenging players to dungeondive to grab the ingredients you need to cook up a storm. It has a Mostly Positive rating on Steam and comes highly recommended for its unique combination of mechanics. From now until March 26th, Cuisineer is 50% off on Steam.

7) Valheim

Image courtesy of Iron Gate and Coffee Stain

Price: $9.99 / $19.99 (50% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

This wildly popular Viking survival game with a Very Positive rating is expected to hit 1.0 sometime in 2026. And most of the time, a full release comes with a price increase. So now is a great time to secure your copy for the Early Access price while you can. Valheim is 50% off on Steam through the end of the Spring Sale, making it just $10.

6) V Rising

Image courtesy of Stunlock Studios

Price: $17.49 / $34.99 (50% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

Vampire fans, this one’s for you. V Rising is an open-world survival game where you play as a newly awakened vampire. After a solid Early Access run, the game launched in 1.0 form back in 2024. Since then, it’s maintained a Very Positive rating on Steam and a place among the best vampire games on offer to date. Through March 26th, you can get V Rising for 50% off on Steam.

5) Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

Image courtesy of f Free Range Games and North Beach Games

Price: $13.49 / $29.99 (55% off)

Steam Deck: Playable

Despite some mixed feedback at launch, Return to Moria has gained a solid fanbase. A few updates into its life cycle, the open-world basebuilding game set in the notorious Mines of Moria sits at a Very Positive rating on Steam. If you like Lord of the Rings and survival crafting games, chances are, you’ll enjoy this game. And you can get it for 55% off now through the end of the Spring Sale on Steam.

4) Subnautica

Image courtesy of Unknown Worlds

Price: $9.89 / $29.99 (67% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

Subnautica is one of the most popular survival games of all time. Its unique underwater premise makes for stunning and occasionally terrifying exploration potential. With over 170,500 reviews, the game still manages to maintain an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam. If you’ve yet to experience Subnautica, you may well want to grab it while it’s less than $10 on Steam.

3) Slay the Spire

Image courtesy of MegaCrit

Price: $6.24 / $24.99 (75% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

The recently released sequel, Slay the Spire 2, is absolutely dominating the Steam charts. If that has you curious, you can check out the first game to see what all the fuss is about. Slay the Spire is a roguelike deckbuilder that delivers fast-paced, deeply satisfying gameplay. And from now until the end of the Steam Spring Sale, it’s a whopping 75% off.

2) Solasta: Crown of the Magister

Image courtesy of Tactical Adventures

Price: $7.49 / $29.99 (75% off)

Steam Deck: Playable

If you’re looking for your next CRPG that plays like a TTRPG, Solasta is one you won’t want to miss. This game uses Dungeons & Dragons rules for its turn-based tactical RPG experience, but with the graphics and immersion you might expect from a highly rated video game. Solasta has a Very Positive rating on Steam, and it’s 75% off until March 26th.

1) Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Image courtesy of Landfall

Price: $1.99 / $19.99 (90% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

With a name like Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, you know you’re in for a good time. This game combines sandbox strategy and physics for a hilarious good time. It’s got the coveted Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam, and it’s not hard to see why. Combining battle simulation, humor, and strategy, TABS has a devoted fanbase for a reason. If you’ve yet to have the pleasure, you can grab this one for just $2 during the Steam Spring Sale.

What games are you adding to your Steam library during the Spring Sale? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!