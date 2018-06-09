Bandai Namco’s 11-11: Memories Retold Gets A Release Date

Bandai Namco has announced that its World War 1 adventure game, 11-11: Memories Retold, is set to release on November 9th via PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

To accompany the announcement, the publisher has also released a brand-new character trailer.

For those wondering why the game isn’t releasing on November 11th — also known as 11-11 — it’s because November 11th is a Sunday. As a result, Bandai Namco had to settle for the 9th, which is the Friday two days earlier.

As you may know, 11-11: Memories Retold notably stars Elijah Wood, who you may recognize from The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Spotless Mind, Eternal Sunshine. Wood plays the game’s protagonist, Harry, a Canadian-American photographer who joins World War I to capture the frontlines.

It also stars Sebastian Koch, who has more than 30 years of experience in television and movies. You may recognize him from his parts in Homeland, Bridge of Spies, and The Life of Others. Koch plays the game’s other prominent character, Kurt, who is a pacifist who finds himself in war.

It’s unclear how much 11-11: Memories Retold will cost when it launches. It appears the game is of smaller scope than some other Bandai Namco releases though, and thus may not cost a fully-priced $60.

Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an official description from Bandai Namco itself:

In 11-11: Memories Retold, the main protagonists are Kurt, Harry and their animal companions. To bring the characters of this moving adventure to life, Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe can officially announce the involvement of multi award winning actor Elijah Wood and International Emmy Award nominated Sebastian Koch as voice actors for this project.

Developed by Aardman and DigixArt, 11-11: Memories Retold will allow players to explore various scenes that could come from a genuine painting as shown in the latest trailer. With its unique painted style, the story of 11-11: Memories Retold is inspired by true events. Players will be able to experience two sides of a complex historical event that will confront them with the realities of war. This includes facing the dramatic consequences of World War I both at the front and the rear, while trying to preserve their humanity for their loved ones.