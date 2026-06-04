FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition Brings Pitch-Perfect Pick-Up-And-Play Soccer To Netflix

In the world of sports gaming, FIFA has been a dominant force for decades. The international soccer association’s collaboration with publishers like EA Sports and 2K has delivered dozens of addictive and immersive sports games that have only gotten more technically impressive with each year. It can also be daunting for newer players and fans with less gaming experience who want to try and step onto the pitch themselves without waiting for the next console FIFA game.

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That’s where the latest game featuring the World Cup comes into play. FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition is coming to Netflix on June 11, serving as a quick-paced and arcade-style sports game for modern audiences. ComicBook got the chance to try out the game during a press preview in Los Angeles, using our phones to play a pick-up game between England and Argentina. Visually impressive for a streaming title, the straightforward controls, fast pace, and little touches of depth make FIFA World Cup a terrific addition to the Netflix gaming library and one of their best arguments yet for bringing back couch co-op.

FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition Streamlines The FIFA Experience

is a retro sports experience in all the best ways. While FIFA is often known for its precise gameplay and staggering depth, FIFA World Cup streamlines the experience for players of all ages and experience levels without sacrificing any of the authenticity and care for the real players. Streamed directly through Netflix, the game is an arcade-style riff on the game that — as with most of the games available through Netflix — uses your phone as the controller.

Up to four players are able to hop into FIFA World Cup at a time, logging in through a QR code that connects their devices to the game as it streams directly through the app. Gameplay is controlled through a small joystick that appears on the left of the phone, while a small green field serves as pretty much everything else. Quick taps shift you to another player on your team or pass the ball between players. Fast swipes translate to shots on goal or sliding tackles, all blending together quickly for fast-paced gameplay that recalls the modern FIFA experience in a simpler style.

While the gameplay doesn’t have the same level of intricate technical depth as the console versions, that’s by design. The game is meant to be easy to learn, with the demo made available to members of the media, highlighting how easy it is to pick up the game. That doesn’t mean there isn’t depth; by the end of my first match, I was already pulling off feint shots and tricky passes to deliver a header for a goal. The appeal for players is having a streamlined soccer experience that doesn’t require much extra tech and can very quickly allow players to hit the pitch at full speed, which the game accomplishes. While it might not win over gamers who usually avoid sports games, there’s enough to enjoy about the game that casual fans especially will find some solid action on the field.

Why Arcade Sports Games Are Perfect For Netflix

Part of the appeal of Netflix Gaming across the board is a certain level of accessibility that comes with their library of titles. These are games primarily designed around using smartphones as the controllers, delivering typically multiplayer experiences that are quick to learn for broader audiences. An arcade-style sports game is exactly the type of game that leans into that approach, especially when it has four-player multiplayer baked into both the freeplay matches and the penalty kickoff modes.

There’s even room for players to test their might in a Tournament mode that leans more towards single-player experiences. Players can pick any of the 46 teams that have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, playing in 16 different stadiums as they try to elevate their chosen squad to the top of the world. Successfully completing daily challenges unlocks coins that can be spent upgrading players, giving you a better shot at dominating the tournament. The collaboration between Netflix and FIFA also means the game can expect to see live updates to accommodate real-life player changes and technical upgrades — and can ensure the game lives on beyond the current FIFA tournament by becoming a go-to sports game for the streaming service that can be updated and tweaked with new players and additional teams.

Bolstered by FIFA‘s team, FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition looks terrific for a streaming game, with solid gameplay that feels responsive to the controls and clear in its recreation of the world’s best players. The underlying appeal of FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition, even for players who aren’t as interested in sports as other players, stems from the pick-up-and-play approach. It speaks to Netflix’s growing ambition with gaming while finding the perfect way to make FIFA accessible to a broader player audience. Especially with the World Cup just around the corner, FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition is a perfect multiplayer addition to any watch party.

FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition will be available on Netflix on June 11.