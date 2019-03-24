Get a 12-Month PlayStation Plus Membership for $45 on Amazon

At the time of writing, a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership is going for only $44.99 on Amazon, which is a discount of 25% and the lowest price that we’ve seen from a major retailer since the holidays. The sale has been going for a few days now, and it could end at any time, so take advantage of it while you can. For the uninitiated, here are some of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription:

Play Online with Friends:

Videos by ComicBook.com

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games inluded with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!

On a related note, the PlayStation Classic is on sale at Walmart for $39.99 with free 2-day shipping. Despite the console’s shortcomings, it is definitely worth considering at this price. A quick search on the Internet will illustrate that the console is super easy to hack for adding new games, so you might be able to get a lot of bang for your buck. It’s even cheaper than going the Raspberry Pi route at this point, and you’ll get a cool PlayStation case to boot.

Finally, do you know what’s better than earning a Platinum Trophy in a PlayStation game? Celebrating that achievement with something beer-colored in an official Sony trophy glass that comes complete with embossed PlayStation icons. In fact, you can use it to celebrate all your achievements in life, like the coveted “I woke up today”.

You can reserve a PlayStation Trophy Glass of your own right here for $20.99 with free shipping slated for June.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.